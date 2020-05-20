Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Wolfpak -Oilfield automation is not an option for corporate survival.

OIl & Gas 360

With higher prices in oil, there is less pressure to automate systems. In the new world of low, and even negative pricing, any cost savings are mandatory. Doing more with fewer employees is now required, and automation is not an option for corporate survival.

The WolfPak team Brent Rymes, CEO, and Ryan Busch, CTO, and MIchael Tanner, Oil&Gas 360 Host/analyst, and myself were able to talk about the current oilfield service marketplace.

Our conversation was insightful, and reminded us that the oil and gas community is going through tough times. WolfPak is extending it's new app "WolfPak Pumper" available for no charge and no obligation for six months. Helping the boots on the ground is important while we head through to the other side of the oil crisis.