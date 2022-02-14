EXCLUSIVE Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

Yahoo Finance

HOUSTON – Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future.

But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil’s waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned.

Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged. But wells in those blocks – dubbed Opal and Tita – didn’t show enough potential to justify installing a platform, according to two people familiar with the results. The drilling license fee for the Tita block alone cost the company about a half-billion dollars, Brazilian government records show.

Exxon hasn’t moved ahead with so-called appraisal wells in those areas, additional drilling that’s a prerequisite for understanding the extent and size of any oil accumulation in preparation for production, the people said.

The company declined to comment on its prospects at Opal and Tita.

There’s been more bad news from another block – Uirapuru – in which Exxon holds a minority stake. Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petrobras, the lead operator, notified Brazil’s oil regulator ANP on March 31, 2020 that the petroleum findings were also insufficient to justify further investments.

Exxon told Reuters that hydrocarbons were found at another block it’s exploring in a 50-50 partnership with Petrobras as lead operator about 120 miles off Rio de Janeiro. Exxon said drilling at a well dubbed Mairare was completed in August and data was still being analyzed to determine how to proceed.

Such struggles are common in the oil business where developing big discoveries can take years. But there is pressure for Exxon to succeed in Brazil, one of three geographic areas the company is counting on for most of its future production. The other two – Guyana and U.S. shale country – are performing well and ramping up quickly.