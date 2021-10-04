EXCLUSIVE Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar

Nasdaq

LONDON – The world’s top commodity trading houses are being told by brokers and exchanges to deposit hundreds of millions of dollars in extra funds to cover their exposure to soaring gas prices, seven sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing what are known as margin calls on their financial positions in natural gas markets, the sources said.

The calls are forcing the traders to tie up more capital. Some, particularly smaller firms, are having to increase borrowing, leaving them with less cash to trade with and potentially hurting their profits, the sources said.

The sources, who include company officials, brokers and bankers, declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“While there have been margin calls associated with the European natural gas price rally, Gunvor maintains a healthy liquidity position and instruments to manage any further volatility,” a company spokesperson said.

Glencore, Trafigura and Vitol declined to comment.

Trading firms have gambled heavily on natural gas produced and exported from the United States in recent years, signing long-term contracts to buy cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Some of the contracts run through 2041 and are mainly designed to export gas to Europe and Asia.

A bond prospectus published by Gunvor this week gave a rare glimpse into the size of its hedging operations, much of it related to gas and LNG. It showed the company’s pre-sold or hedged inventories totalled $5.3 billion in June, up from $2.8 billion in 2018. Natural gas and LNG trading accounted for nearly half of its traded volumes for the period at about 45%.

The prospectus also showed that at least $2.5 billion of the company’s credit lines were allocated for margin call funding, out of its total credit facilities of $18 billion.