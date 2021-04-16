EXCLUSIVE Nigeria refines energy reform bill to attract more Big Oil cash

For onshore and shallow water oilfields, it would reduce the hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in the original bill.

The changes would also guarantee that state oil company NNPC’s assets and liabilities would transfer to a limited liability corporation. This will help oil companies to collect money owed by NNPC.

The Ministry of Petroleum declined to comment. NNPC did not respond to a request for comment.

In the letter seen by Reuters, oil industry executives pushed for more changes, particularly around gas development and “fiscal term stability” which provides assurance that there will not be any unexpected changes in the royalties and tax regime.

The executives said that “terms are not sufficiently competitive to stimulate the desired new investments.”

Oil companies have noted that Nigeria got just 4% of the $70 billion invested in sanctioned projects in Africa between 2015 and 2019.

NEED TO ATTRACT INVESTMENT

Last year, oil industry analysts Wood Mackenzie had said Nigeria’s oil output could fall sharply without reforms.

Gail Anderson, research director with consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said of the changes to the bill: “It shows that (the government) listened. They recognise the need to attract investment, not just in the Nigerian context but globally in the energy transition,” Anderson said.

“The competition is going to be more intense, and this is a move in the right direction to attain and attract investment.”

But Anderson also said that not all the gas terms in the bill were good enough to spur development, which Nigeria has said it wants for its “decade of gas.”

President Buhari originally sent the bill to the National Assembly in September. The legislative body has held two public hearings, but there have been a series of private consultations with stakeholders, including oil companies and community leaders that culminated in dozens of amendments.

Legislators worked over the Easter holidays to consider the amendments, which the executive submitted in March.

One proposed change, which would have instituted a mandatory review of fiscal terms every seven years, was removed after a backlash from companies concerned about stability of terms for projects with decades-long investment cycles.