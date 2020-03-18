Exelon and Its Family of Companies Donate More Than $1 Million for Coronavirus Response and Relief

Exelon utilities and Constellation suspend service disconnections and late payment charges; Exelon Generation raises support for plant community aid organizations

Exelon Corporation and its family of companies announced today that they will donate more than $1.15 million to national and local relief organizations to support communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are committed to helping support impacted communities, especially those where we live, work and serve. Our donation will help local charities and relief organizations address hardships caused by this pandemic,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “As a provider of critical resources and infrastructure, we also recognize our indispensable role in responding to this crisis for as long it takes our communities to recover. We will continue to help customers who may be experiencing health or economic challenges and will ensure everyone maintains access to reliable electricity and gas services during this public health emergency.”

To further assist families and businesses experiencing financial stress during this public health crisis, all Exelon utilities – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco – and Constellation have suspended service disconnections and are waiving new late payment charges until at least May 1.

In addition, the Exelon Generation power plants are supporting local food banks, senior centers and other aid organizations in surrounding communities.

The donations will support all efforts these organizations are collectively undertaking to assist communities during this crisis, including the delivery of food assistance, financial resources and health care services, among other urgent needs. Donations from Exelon and its family of companies include:

Exelon is committed to helping its 10 million utility customers across five states and the District of Columbia, and 2 million Constellation customers across the country, through temporary or extended financial hardship. In addition to offering financial assistance options year-round, Exelon affiliates will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options.

As a provider of the infrastructure that powers hospitals and health care facilities, federal, state and local response centers, and the millions of homes and businesses where people live and work, Exelon is dedicated to its critical mission of providing reliable energy to customers, especially during this time of crisis. The company maintains robust plans and contingencies to ensure business and operational continuity when confronted with potentially disruptive events, including a major public health crisis. Exelon and its operating companies are also working in close coordination with designated state and local emergency preparedness and health officials, and at the federal level through the Electric Subsector Coordinating Council.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005145/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020