Exelon Appoints David Glockner as Executive Vice President, Compliance and Audit

Former top prosecutor and Securities and Exchange Commission official will oversee compliance with key laws, regulations and company policies and establish a world-class program for compliance, ethics and accountability

Exelon announced today it has named David Glockner, a former top Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official and chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, as its new executive vice president of Compliance and Audit. Glockner, who currently serves as chief compliance officer for global investment firm Citadel, will start March 23 and be responsible for overseeing audit and compliance with internal company policies and key laws and regulations affecting Exelon and all of its operating companies, including ComEd.

Glockner will report to Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon.

“Fostering a culture of integrity, accountability and fairness is among our core values and a critical component of our ongoing commitment to earn and maintain the trust of our customers, communities, regulators and investors,” Crane said. “David’s extensive and relevant legal and law enforcement experience make him uniquely qualified to lead a world-class corporate compliance, ethics and audit organization.”

“In creating this new role, Exelon has made clear its commitment to continuous improvement and ethics, including when working with public officials,” Glockner said. “Joining the Exelon team represents a meaningful opportunity to build a comprehensive, best-in-class compliance program that goes well beyond basic legal requirements and establishes the highest standards for compliance and accountability.”

Glockner, 59, served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, trying dozens of cases and taking on a succession of leadership roles from 1987 to 2000 before being named chief of the criminal division. In that role, Glockner oversaw more than 130 prosecutors handling cases involving financial fraud, public corruption, cybercrime, national security and violent crime. His tenure as division chief from 2000 to 2012 was among the most prolific in the Northern District’s history, helping to burnish the division’s reputation for successfully taking on multiple high-profile cases at once. His track record earned him the Director’s Award from the Executive Office for United States Attorneys for superior performance in management.

Glockner left the U.S. Attorney’s office in 2012 to serve as managing director of the Chicago office of Stroz Friedberg, where he advised clients on matters that included cybersecurity, intellectual property theft, data privacy, electronic discovery and digital forensics.

Glockner went on to serve as regional director of the SEC’s Chicago Regional Office from 2013 to 2017, overseeing the examination and enforcement activities of approximately 240 employees covering nine Midwest states. During his first three years in the role, Glockner oversaw a 75 percent increase in annual enforcement actions, including high-profile cases involving financial fraud and public corruption. He was a leader in the SEC’s approach to cybersecurity regulation, serving as a founding co-director of the agency’s Cybersecurity Working Group, and co-authored the agency’s handbook on investigating corruption and fraud in public finance.

Glockner joined Citadel in 2017, overseeing the global compliance program for one of the world’s leading hedge funds. He also has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois College of Law since 2014, originating and co-teaching a seminar on cybersecurity and the legal system.

Glockner earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago in 1982 and his law degree from Stanford University Law School in 1985.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005161/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020