Exelon, ComEd Donate $2 Million to Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

Exelon Foundation, ComEd and Exelon Generation partner with United Way of Illinois, Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the Office of the Governor to provide emergency aid and relief

The Exelon Foundation, along with ComEd and Exelon Generation, today announced a $2 million donation to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to help Illinois residents impacted by the pandemic. This donation adds to the more than $1.15 million Exelon Corp. and its family of companies previously donated to national and local relief organizations in the communities they serve. Previous donations include $250,000 to the United Way of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Community Trust’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support their efforts to provide essential services during the pandemic.

“We are committed to supporting our customers and communities in their time of need. This donation will assist Illinois charities and relief organizations with much-needed resources to address hardships caused by this pandemic throughout the state. I would also like to personally thank Governor J.B. Pritzker and Penny Pritzker for all their efforts coordinating support for Illinois families during these difficult times,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, and chairman of the Exelon Foundation. “As a provider of critical resources and infrastructure, we recognize our foundational role in responding to this crisis for as long it takes our communities to recover. We will continue to provide assistance to our neighbors experiencing health or economic challenges, while ensuring access to reliable energy services.”

“We are committed to lifting up people and powering lives where we work and live,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “We are working with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and all our municipal and community partners on making sure we are powering the essential services Northern Illinois needs during this critical time and also using our financial resources to help those most challenged by this pandemic.”

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund is a joint effort between the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, to raise funds for relief organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be used to assist those most in need with crucial resources, including emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, financial assistance and support for children and other vulnerable populations.

More information about the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund can be found here.

In addition to Exelon’s support of national and local relief organizations, all Exelon utilities, including ComEd, previously announced the suspension of service disconnections and late payment charges through at least May 1. Illinois residents within ComEd’s coverage area who lost access to energy services before this public health emergency are encouraged to contact ComEd works to have their service restored safely.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

