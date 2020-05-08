May 8, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Exelon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results CHICAGO Earnings Release Highlights GAAP Net Income of $0.60 per share and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $0.87 per share for the first quarter of 2020

Revising range for full year 2020 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance to $2.80-$3.10 per share from original guidance of $3.00-$3.30 per share

Strong utility reliability performance - every utility achieved top quartile in outage frequency and outage duration

Generations’ nuclear fleet capacity factor was 93.9% for the quarter, ahead of the industry average of 91% (based on full year 2019) Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. “We had another strong quarter, with each of our utilities achieving high reliability performance and our nuclear fleet completing seven of eight refueling outages - nearly all shorter than planned,” said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “The consistent performance of our frontline employees in providing safe and reliable service has never been more evident as we all confront the global pandemic and the devastating disruption to our economy. In recognition of these extraordinary circumstances, we are supporting customers experiencing financial hardship by suspending disconnections, waiving new late charges and reconnecting customers on request. We remain on track to invest $26 billion across our utilities to further improve reliability and customer service, and we have contributed more than $5.9 million to national and local organizations to provide immediate relief to communities affected by COVID-19.” “Despite experiencing one of the warmest winters on record and significant erosion of demand as a result of the pandemic, we reported solid adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of 0.87 per share, coming in just below the midpoint of our guidance range,” said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO of Exelon. “We identified an additional $250 million in cost savings and lowered capital expenditures at Exelon Generation by $125 million. However, even with these and other actions, the unprecedented slowdown in economic activity and unpredictable nature of the recovery has led us to lower our full-year earnings guidance from $3.00-$3.30 per share to $2.80-$3.10 per share. We will continue to look for ways to improve our earnings and cash flow this year.” First Quarter 2020 Exelon's GAAP Net Income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $0.60 per share from $0.93 per share in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings remained consistent at $0.87 per share in both the first quarter of 2020 and 2019. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 5. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the first quarter of 2020 primarily reflect: Lower utility earnings primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions at PECO and PHI and lower allowed electric distribution ROE due to a decrease in treasury rates at ComEd, partially offset by regulatory rate increases at BGE and PHI and distribution formula rate timing at ComEd; and

Higher Generation earnings due to increased revenue from ZECs in New Jersey, lower operating and maintenance expense, and an income tax settlement, partially offset by lower realized energy prices, lower capacity revenues and increased nuclear outage days. Operating Company Results1 ComEd ComEd's first quarter of 2020 GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings increased to $168 million from $157 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to distribution formula rate timing partially offset by lower allowed electric distribution ROE due to a decrease in treasury rates. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. PECO PECO’s first quarter of 2020 GAAP Net Income decreased to $140 million from $168 million in the first quarter of 2019. PECO’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $140 million from $169 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions. BGE BGE’s first quarter of 2020 GAAP Net Income increased to $181 million from $160 million in the first quarter of 2019. BGE’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $182 million from $161 million compared with the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to regulatory rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. PHI PHI’s first quarter of 2020 GAAP Net Income decreased to $108 million from $117 million in the first quarter of 2019. PHI’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $110 million from $118 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions in Delaware and New Jersey, partially offset by regulatory rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland and Pepco District of Columbia are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. ___________ 1Exelon’s five business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware; and Generation, which consists of owned and contracted electric generating facilities and wholesale and retail customer supply of electric and natural gas products and services, including renewable energy products and risk management services. Generation Generation's first quarter of 2020 GAAP Net Income decreased to $45 million from $363 million in the first quarter of 2019. Generation’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $312 million from $294 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased revenue from ZECs in New Jersey, lower operating and maintenance expense and an income tax settlement, partially offset by lower realized energy prices, lower capacity revenues and increased nuclear outage days. As of March 31, 2020, the percentage of expected Generation hedged is 89%-92% and 70%-73% for 2020 and 2021, respectively. Recent Developments and First Quarter Highlights COVID-19: Exelon is closely monitoring developments related to the global outbreak (pandemic) of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is taking proactive measures to protect the health and safety of employees, contractors and customers. As a provider of critical resources, Exelon has robust plans and contingencies in place to ensure business and operational continuity across a wide range of potentially disruptive events, including extensive preparedness for major public health crises. Exelon and its operating companies are working in close coordination with designated state and local emergency preparedness and health officials, and at the federal level through the Electric Subsector Coordinating Council. All Exelon employees have access to up-to-date information and resources and are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure safety. In addition, Exelon utilities have established incident command centers to address emergent customer and employee needs in real time.

While there was no material impact to Exelon’s financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19, PECO, DPL Delaware, ACE and Generation expect a reduction in operating revenues for the nine months ending December 31, 2020 due to expected reduction in electric load. There remains significant uncertainty in the economic forecast for the remainder of the year and its impact on Exelon’s operating revenues. However, Exelon identified and is pursuing approximately $250 million in cost savings across its operating companies to offset part of the expected unfavorable impacts on operating revenues.

GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income: (in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2020 GAAP Net Income $ 0.60 $ 582 $ 168 $ 140 $ 181 $ 108 $ 45 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $32 and $33, respectively) (0.10 ) (94 ) — — — — (97 ) Unrealized Losses Related to Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT) Fund Investments (net of taxes of $405) 0.50 485 — — — — 485 Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $1) — 2 — — — — 2 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 13 — — — — 13 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $3, $0, $1 and $3, respectively) 0.01 9 — — 1 2 8 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) — (2 ) — — — — — Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $30) (0.15 ) (144 ) — — — — (144 ) 2020 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.87 $ 851 $ 168 $ 140 $ 182 $ 110 $ 312 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2019 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income: (in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 0.93 $ 907 $ 157 $ 168 $ 160 $ 117 $ 363 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $12 and $10, respectively) 0.03 31 — — — — 26 Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Fund Investments (net of taxes of $161) (0.20 ) (193 ) — — — — (193 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — 4 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $6) 0.02 19 — — — — 19 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $3, $0, $0, $0 and $3, respectively) 0.01 11 — 1 1 1 8 Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $13) 0.07 67 — — — — 67 2019 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.87 $ 846 $ 157 $ 169 $ 161 $ 118 $ 294 Note:

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items except the unrealized gains and losses related to NDT fund investments, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2020 and 2019 ranged from 26.0% to 29.0%. Under IRS regulations, NDT fund investment returns are taxed at different rates for investments if they are in qualified or non-qualified funds. The effective tax rates for the unrealized gains and losses related to NDT fund investments were 45.5% and 45.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Webcast Information Exelon will discuss first quarter 2020 earnings in a one-hour conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations. About Exelon Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor’s overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon’s baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies’ presentation. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon’s website: www.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on May 8, 2020. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties including among others those related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of various governments and regulatory bodies, our customers, and the company, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Exelon Generation Company, LLC, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' First Quarter 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on May 8, 2020) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors; (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 14, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Exelon GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 8,747 $ (179 ) (b) $ 9,477 $ 52 (b) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 3,867 (48 ) (b) 4,553 20 (b),(c) Operating and maintenance 2,204 (21 ) (c),(d),(e) 2,189 56 (c),(d),(e) Depreciation and amortization 1,021 (10 ) (c) 1,075 (100 ) (c) Taxes other than income 437 — 445 — Total operating expenses 7,529 8,262 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 2 — 3 — Operating income 1,220 1,218 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (410 ) 16 (b) (403 ) 15 (b) Other, net (725 ) 879 (b),(f) 467 (358 ) (c),(f) Total other income and (deductions) (1,135 ) 64 Income before income taxes 85 1,282 Income taxes (294 ) 382 (b),(c),(d),(e),(f),(g) 310 (139 ) (b),(c),(d),(e),(f),(g) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (3 ) — (6 ) — Net income 376 966 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (206 ) 144 (h) 59 (67 ) (h) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 582 $ 907 Effective tax rate(h) (345.9 )% 24.2 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.93 Average common shares outstanding Basic 975 971 Diluted 976 972 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (c) In 2020, adjustment to primarily exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of certain fossil sites. In 2019, adjustment to primarily exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of the TMI nuclear facility and a benefit associated with a remeasurement of the TMI ARO. (d) Adjustment to exclude certain asset impairments. (e) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (f) Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains and losses on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory and Regulatory Agreement Units. The impacts of the Regulatory Agreement Units, including the associated income taxes, are contractually eliminated, resulting in no earnings impact. (g) The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 10.0% and 16.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (h) Adjustment to exclude elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to the impact of unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments at CENG. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005135/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





