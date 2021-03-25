2 mins ago
Haynes and Boone, EnerCom release inaugural report on ESG movement’s impact on Oil and Gas sector
1 hour ago
American Petroleum Institute endorses carbon pricing as oil and gas industry faces pressure on emissions
2 hours ago
Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal
3 hours ago
Petrobras top managers quit for clashing with incoming CEO’s plans – source
4 hours ago
Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report
5 hours ago
Ovintiv exceeds divestiture target, announces Eagle Ford sale and updates guidance

Exelon Teams Win EPRI 2020 Technology Transfer Awards for Innovation

