Expert Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources

54 mins ago
Russia has no objection to earlier OPEC+ meeting, say sources
1 hour ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels
19 hours ago
Shell says it has not agreed to Gazprom’s new payment terms
20 hours ago
EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions
22 hours ago
Russia oil sanctions to burden strained supplies: Reuters poll
23 hours ago
OPEC+ seen sticking with supply plan even as EU sanctions Russia

