Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market Size to Grow $269.4 Million by 2024, at 6.4% CAGR

Portland, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, global explosion-proof cable glands market accounted for $174.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2018–2024.

Rise in number of refineries and stringent government regulation regarding safety are the major drivers of the global explosion-proof cable glands market. However, the volatile nature of raw material prices hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in installation of data centers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download PDF Samples - Get Detail Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4635

The global explosion-proof cable glands market is divided on the basis of type, cable type, material, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. The flameproof segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the EMC segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of cable type, the market is bifurcated into armored and unarmored. The armored segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2017. However, the unarmored segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR 7.5% through 2024.

Based on material, the market is segmented into brass, steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The brass segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the steel material segment is estimated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.6% during the study period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others. The oil & gas segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more one-fourth of the market. However, the manufacturing & processing segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Want to Purchase – Get Additional Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4635

The global explosion-proof cable glands market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2017, contributing around one-third of the market share. However, the market across LAMEA region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% through 2024.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, CMP Products Limited, Jacob GmbH, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co., Eaton Corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Hummel AG, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), and Cortem Group.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Graphene Battery Market Expected to Reach $398.6Million by 2027

Global Speech Recognition Market Expected to Reach $29.28 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 [email protected] Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com