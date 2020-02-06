Exponent Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended January 3, 2020.
“The fourth quarter was exceptional and concluded a strong 2019 for Exponent. For the quarter and year we achieved double digit revenue growth and increased our EBITDA margin as compared to 2018,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We capitalized on increased demand for proactive and reactive services related to energy storage and battery technology; we continued our integrity management assessments for the utilities industry; and we expanded our portfolio of international arbitration engagements. We diversified the scope of our human factors and product studies as we provided unique insights into the operability, usability and safety of human-machine systems.”
“Whether it’s the risk associated with the integrity of an electrical transmission line, the reliability of an automated vehicle, or the health and safety of the public, our inter-disciplinary teams of subject matter experts leverage data analytics to deliver valuable insight. We are well-positioned for continued expansion based on our world-class team of engineers and scientists, the scientific rigor underlying our conclusions and our 50 years of experience,” continued Dr. Corrigan.
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
For the 14-week fourth quarter of 2019, total revenues and revenues before reimbursements grew 20% to $110.1 million and $102.2 million, respectively, as compared to $92.1 million and $85.3 million, respectively, in the 13-week fourth quarter of 2018.
Net income increased to $19.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $16.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
EBITDA1 increased to $27.7 million, as compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
For the 53-week fiscal year 2019, total revenues and revenues before reimbursements increased 10% to $417.2 million and $391.4 million, respectively, as compared to $379.5 million and $354.6 million in the 52-week fiscal year 2018.
Net income was $82.5 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, as compared to $72.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in 2018. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized for fiscal 2019 was $8.1 million as compared to $4.2 million last year.
Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 20.9% in 2019, as compared to 22.6% last year.
EBITDA1 increased to $107.1 million, as compared to $96.9 million the prior year.
For 2019 net cash generated from operating activities was $108 million. During the year, Exponent distributed $34 million in dividends, repurchased $22 million of common stock and ended the year with $232 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
In a separate press release today, Exponent announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 to be distributed on March 27, 2020 and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends.
Business Overview
Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 81% of the Company’s 14-week fourth quarter and 53-week 2019 net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew approximately 21% in the fourth quarter and 11% in fiscal year 2019, as compared to 2018. This segment experienced broad-based strength during the year with notable performances in its human factors, thermal sciences, structural engineering, biomedical, materials sciences, polymer sciences and construction consulting practices. An array of multinational companies across industries sought our scientific expertise and sound advice for their products. For example, safety concerns regarding energy storage systems drove increased demand for risk assessments in the consumer products, transportation, utility and medical device industries. Our multidisciplinary battery team also performed substantial analysis related to a complex international trade secret dispute. Our scientists addressed reliability concerns with an in-depth design review of a new liquefied natural gas containment vessel. Our biomedical team is advising a client as it navigates the evolving European regulatory framework for medical devices.
Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented approximately 19% of the Company’s 14-week fourth quarter and 53-week 2019 net revenues. Net revenues in this segment increased 14% in the fourth quarter and 6% in fiscal year 2019, as compared to 2018. Within this segment, the chemical regulation and food safety practice continued to grow as Exponent’s scientists evaluated the effects of chemicals and new products on human health and the environment.
Business Outlook
“Our 2019 results benefitted from an extra week and a large engagement for an electric utility related to wildfires and integrity management, which is expected to step down in 2020. We are also in the process of divesting our German entity, with annual revenues of approximately $4 million, as its structural design and inspection services are not a strategic fit. The combination of these factors will create a challenging year over year comparison for 2020. As a result, we expect revenues before reimbursements for the full year 2020 to grow in the mid-single digits as compared to 2019. 2020 EBITDA1 margin is expected to expand 25 to 50 basis points, as compared to 2019,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
“Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our core competencies as we deepen our client relationships, expand our reputation internationally and bring new talent to the firm. We are prepared to deliver in-depth engineering and scientific insight into complex and evolving systems such as automated and electric vehicles, medical devices, consumer electronics and infrastructure. Exponent is well-positioned to advise its clients as society continues to raise the bar on safety, health, sustainability, reliability and performance,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.
EXPONENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Quarters Ended January 3, 2020 and December 28, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarters Ended
Years Ended
January 3,
December 28,
January 3,
December 28,
2020
2018
2020
2018
(14 weeks)
(13 weeks)
(53 weeks)
(52 weeks)
Revenues
Revenues before reimbursements
$
102,220
$
85,269
$
391,390
$
354,639
Reimbursements
7,894
6,874
25,809
24,884
Revenues
110,114
92,143
417,199
379,523
Operating expenses
Compensation and related expenses
66,581
46,376
252,197
215,052
Other operating expenses
9,114
7,742
33,562
30,599
Reimbursable expenses
7,894
6,874
25,809
24,884
General and administrative expenses
5,175
4,365
20,520
17,532
Total operating expenses
88,764
65,357
332,088
288,067
Operating income
21,350
26,786
85,111
91,456
Other income (expense), net
Interest income, net
1,018
938
3,912
2,751
Miscellaneous income, net
4,438
(5,765
)
15,167
(890
)
Total other income (expense), net
5,456
(4,827
)
19,079
1,861
Income before income taxes
26,806
21,959
104,190
93,317
Income taxes
7,685
5,923
21,730
21,063
Net income
$
19,121
$
16,036
$
82,460
$
72,254
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
1.56
$
1.37
Diluted
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
1.53
$
1.33
Shares used in per share computations:
Basic
52,681
52,839
52,691
52,906
Diluted
53,817
54,119
53,884
54,168
EXPONENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
January 3, 2020 and December 28, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
January 3,
December 28,
2020
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
176,436
$
127,059
Short-term investments
55,165
81,495
Accounts receivable, net
120,138
105,814
Prepaid expenses and other assets
12,305
12,244
Total current assets
364,044
326,612
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
61,587
46,103
Operating lease right-of-use asset
23,003
-
Goodwill
8,607
8,607
Other assets
106,170
87,614
Total Assets
$
563,411
$
468,936
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
18,583
$
12,283
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
86,723
76,855
Deferred revenues
12,710
9,166
Operating lease liability
5,944
-
Total current liabilities
123,960
98,304
Other liabilities
71,042
55,256
Deferred rent
-
1,467
Operating lease liability
18,158
-
Total liabilities
213,160
155,027
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
66
66
Additional paid-in capital
244,935
227,283
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,760
)
(2,853
)
Retained earnings
384,668
342,024
Treasury stock, at cost
(277,658
)
(252,611
)
Total stockholders' equity
350,251
313,909
$
563,411
$
468,936
EXPONENT, INC.
EBITDA and EBITDAS (1)
For the Quarters Ended January 3, 2020 and December 28, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Years Ended
January 3,
December 28,
January 3,
December 28,
2020
2018
2020
2018
(14 weeks)
(13 weeks)
(53 weeks)
(52 weeks)
Net Income
$
19,121
$
16,036
$
82,460
$
72,254
Add back (subtract):
Income taxes
7,685
5,923
21,730
21,063
Interest income, net
(1,018
)
(938
)
(3,912
)
(2,751
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,902
1,582
6,806
6,292
EBITDA (1)
27,690
22,603
107,084
96,858
Stock-based compensation
3,881
3,388
17,466
16,993
EBITDAS (1)
$
31,571
$
25,991
$
124,550
$
113,851
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.