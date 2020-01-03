Exxon Isn't Just Cashing Out on Assets, It's Upgrading

International energy giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has plans to spend up to $35 billion a year through 2025 on a massive capital investment program. The goal is to reverse a multiyear decline in its production. The only problem is that oil and natural gas prices are low right now, so finding the cash for this spending will be difficult and, increasingly, includes asset sales. Here's what Exxon can do to fund its investment plans and why investors shouldn't be too worried about the moves it's making.

The third quarter was a tough one for oil companies in general, and Exxon didn't avoid the pain. Its third-quarter earnings were down roughly 50% year over year. The upstream operation (oil and natural gas drilling) was the hardest hit, representing roughly two-thirds of the overall decline. The main culprit was "lower liquids and gas realizations," which is a fancy way of saying that the prices of these commodities fell. Unfortunately, downstream operations (chemicals and refining) weren't an offset, with earnings at both falling year over year as well. The main cause here was weaker margins. Simply put, it was a rough quarter.

