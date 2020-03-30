Exxon May Crush Bailout Hopes for Suffering Fracking Companies

DESMOG

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: Justin Mikulka has written an outstanding opinion piece of current issues surrounding the oil companies dire straights. The key takeaway:" “What happens?” Sheffield said. “As you know there's about 74 public independents, there’s only gonna be about 10 left at the end of 2021 that have decent balance sheets. The rest are going to become ghosts or zombies.”

The Washington Post reported March 10 that the Trump administration was considering some type of financial help for the failing U.S. shale oil and gas industry, “as industry officials close to the administration clamor for help.” Those officials — billionaire shale CEO Harold Hamm was likely among them — seemed desperate for government a...