19 mins ago
Biden signals third year of offshore oil-leasing delay in gulf
29 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3.4 million barrels
18 hours ago
OPEC says the U.S. must trust its oil production strategy
19 hours ago
Factbox: Global oil supply disruptions approaching 5-6 mln bpd
20 hours ago
Saudis may hike oil price to record as war reroutes flows
21 hours ago
Shell filed appeal against landmark Dutch climate ruling

Exxon Mobil vs. Chevron: Which Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

