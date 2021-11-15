9 hours ago
Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil
10 hours ago
Exxon workers begin a vote on union’s future at Texas refinery
11 hours ago
Canadian indigenous group says it has ordered workers off site of disputed gas pipeline
12 hours ago
Amplify Energy pulls annual outlook on California oil spill hit
13 hours ago
ADIPEC: Oxy’s Hollub wants Biden to stop hectoring OPEC and focus on U.S. oil
14 hours ago
Oil prices slide on expectations of higher supply, weaker demand

Exxon workers begin a vote on union’s future at Texas refinery

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Downstream / Energy News / Jobs / People   by

Nasdaq

HOUSTON, Nov 15 – Workers locked out of their jobs at an Exxon Mobil XOM.N oil refinery this week begin casting ballots in a vote that will decide the fate of the United Steelworkers union (USW) at their Texas plant.

Exxon workers begin a vote on union's future at Texas refinery- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Exxon locked out union members from the 2,700-acre Beaumont, Texas, refinery and oil packaging plant on May 1 after failed contract talks. The plant produces fuels and Mobil 1 motor oil, and has continued to run with managers and replacement workers.

The seven-month-long lockout will end if the 600 workers vote to oust the USW as their negotiating agent at the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery complex, or accept the company’s contract offer, Exxon has said.

Ousting the union would require a 50%-plus-one share of votes in a process that will continue into December. However, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has said it may impound the votes pending a ruling on USW allegations that Exxon improperly supported the effort to remove the union.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.