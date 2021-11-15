Exxon workers begin a vote on union’s future at Texas refinery

Nasdaq

HOUSTON, Nov 15 – Workers locked out of their jobs at an Exxon Mobil XOM.N oil refinery this week begin casting ballots in a vote that will decide the fate of the United Steelworkers union (USW) at their Texas plant.

Exxon locked out union members from the 2,700-acre Beaumont, Texas, refinery and oil packaging plant on May 1 after failed contract talks. The plant produces fuels and Mobil 1 motor oil, and has continued to run with managers and replacement workers.

The seven-month-long lockout will end if the 600 workers vote to oust the USW as their negotiating agent at the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery complex, or accept the company’s contract offer, Exxon has said.

Ousting the union would require a 50%-plus-one share of votes in a process that will continue into December. However, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has said it may impound the votes pending a ruling on USW allegations that Exxon improperly supported the effort to remove the union.