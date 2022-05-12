Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

Yahoo

Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted.

COUNTRIES’ RESPONSES

Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo.

The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said.

Germany, the EU’s largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

While the EU has not imposed an embargo, many companies in Europe have stopped buying Russian crude voluntarily or promised to do so when their long-term contracts expire.

Major global trading houses plan to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia’s state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15 to avoid falling foul of EU’s financial sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has threatened to search for alternative markets for its energy supplies if the West shuns Russian oil and gas.

China and India, which have refused to condemn Russia’s actions, continue to buy Russian crude.

Below are current and former buyers of Russian crude (in alphabetical order):

CURRENT BUYERS

BHARAT PETROLEUM

Indian state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has bought 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading from trader Trafigura, two people familiar with the purchase said. The company regularly buys Russian Urals for its 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kochi refinery in southern India.

HELLENIC PETROLEUM

Greece’s biggest oil refiner relies on Russian crude for about 15% of its intake. The company earlier this month secured additional supplies from Saudi Arabia.

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM,

India’s state refiner bought 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading, according to trading sources last week.