Falcon Minerals Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon,” or the “Company,” “we,” “our,”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter and declares its first quarter dividend.

Highlights

Net production of 5,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) for the first quarter 2020 (54% oil). Represents a 28% increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

1.43 net, 61 gross wells were turned in line during the first quarter 2020

Four Hooks Ranch wells were turned in line on February 7, 2020

Aggressive cost cutting beginning March 12, 2020 inclusive of approximately 50% reduction in cash compensation for CEO for full year 2020 and meaningful reductions to Board of Directors compensation expenses

Updating full year 2020 cash G&A guidance to $7.25 million to $7.75 million. Represents an approximately 20% reduction from full year 2019

193 gross line of sight wells (2.41 net wells) permitted and in active development as of April 29, 2020

2.41 net line of sight wells includes 1.7 net wells in active development

Averaged seven rigs running on Falcon’s Eagle Ford position in the first quarter 2020 (currently four rigs running on position)

First quarter 2020 Net Income of $4.5 million (1) , or $0.05 per Class A share

, or $0.05 per Class A share Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million for the first quarter 2020 (2)

First quarter 2020 Free Cash Flow of $0.11 per share (2)

First quarter dividend declared of $0.025 per share, approximately a 23% payout ratio, will be paid on June 8, 2020 to all shareholders of record on May 25, 2020

(1) Net Income shown includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests

(2) Please refer to the disclosure on pages 7-8 for the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Daniel Herz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon commented, “While we are pleased with the performance of Falcon’s business in the first quarter, as we saw both production and net wells turned in line grow materially, we are wholly focused on the future.” Mr. Herz went on to say “As we consider the global economic toll resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the associated impact to the United States oil markets, and the curtailments that have already been announced, we have elected to be exceedingly cautious with our use of our free cash flow. Today, Falcon declared a dividend of $0.025 per Class A share which represents approximately 23% of our free cash flow for the first quarter 2020. The Board will consider the appropriate payout ratio on a quarter by quarter basis.” Mr. Herz continued saying “Falcon’s business model was designed to weather storms and the benefits of that design are showing today. Falcon continues to have modest leverage, a world class asset base, low costs and it is well positioned to perform in the midst of the current environment and thrive on the other side of it.”

Financial Update

Falcon realized prices of $43.10 per barrel (“bbl”) for crude oil, $1.94 per thousand cubic feet (“mcf”) for natural gas and $14.05/bbl for natural gas liquids (“NGL”) during the in the first quarter 2020.

Falcon reported Net Income of $4.5 million, or $0.05 per Class A common share, for the first quarter 2020, which includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Falcon generated revenue of $13.6 million (approximately 80% oil) for the first quarter 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure as defined and reconciled on pages 7-8) of $10.1 million for the first quarter 2020.

Total cash operating costs for the first quarter 2020 were $3.6 million. General and administrative expense for the first quarter 2020, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was approximately $2.3 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019. This first quarter is inclusive of year end audit costs and does not include the full benefit of cost cutting measure put in place in March 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $45.3 million of borrowings on its revolving credit facility, and $2.2 million of cash on hand, resulting in a net debt of approximately $43.1 million at the end of quarter. Falcon’s Net Debt / LTM EBITDA ratio was 0.95x at March 31, 2020.(3) Effective May 1, 2020, in connection with the Company’s spring redetermination, the borrowing base decreased from $90 million to $70 million.

(3) Calculated by dividing the sum of total debt outstanding less cash on hand as of March 31, 2020 by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period, as per Falcon’s credit agreement dated August 23, 2018, as amended from time to time.

First Quarter 2020 Dividend

Falcon’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per Class A share for the first quarter 2020. During the first quarter 2020, the Company generated pro-forma free cash flow per share of $0.11(4) (as described and reconciled on page 7-8). The dividend for the first quarter 2020 will be paid on June 8, 2020 to all Class A shareholders of record on May 25, 2020. The first quarter 2020 dividend does not have any effect on the current $11.34 exercise price of the Company’s outstanding warrants.

(4) The pro-forma adjustments assume that the non-controlling interests are converted to Class A common shares, such that approximately 86.5 million Class A shares would be outstanding. The pro-forma Class A shares reflects the dilution from 0.5 million unvested restricted stock awards (RSAs) which receive dividend equivalent rights (“DER”) on a quarterly basis

Operational Results

Falcon’s production averaged 5,152 boe/d during the first quarter 2020, of which approximately 54% was oil. Eagle Ford production was approximately 60% oil during the first quarter 2020. Falcon had 61 gross wells turned in line (1.43 net wells) with an average NRI of approximately 2.35% during the first quarter 2020. This compares to 73 gross wells turned in line (0.59 net wells) during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Falcon currently has 2,011 producing Eagle Ford wells, and the Company’s average NRI for all producing wells is approximately 1.31%.

As of April 29, 2020, the Company had 193 line of sight wells (2.41 net wells) with an average NRI of 1.25% in various stages of development on Falcon’s Eagle Ford minerals position. These wells are comprised of the following:

Line of Sight Wells (As of April 29, 2020)

Stage of Activity Gross Wells Net Wells NRI % Permitted 72 0.7 0.97 % Waiting on completion 96 1.56 1.63 % Waiting on connection 25 0.15 0.62 % Total line of sight 193 2.41 1.25 %

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Falcon acquired approximately 49 net royalty acres through two transactions in the Eagle Ford Shale for a total cost of approximately $2.1 million. The transactions were funded using cash on hand and availability on the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Full Year Guidance

Given the ongoing uncertainty, continued market volatility, and production curtailments expected over the coming months, Falcon’s original 2020 guidance should not be relied upon. Further guidance has been temporarily suspended. During this suspension, the company may provide periodic updates, as appropriate.

Falcon is updating the Company’s full year 2020 cash G&A guidance to $7.25 million to $7.75 million.

FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil and gas sales $ 13,600 $ 21,258 Expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 854 1,128 Marketing and transportation 397 784 Amortization of royalty interests in oil & gas properties 3,674 3,511 General, administrative and other 3,073 2,504 Total expenses 7,998 7,927 Operating income 5,602 13,331 Other income (expense): Other income 31 31 Interest expense (680 ) (654 ) Total other income (expense) (649 ) (623 ) Income before income taxes 4,953 12,708 Provision for income taxes 444 1,405 Net income 4,509 11,303 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,304 ) (5,921 ) Net income attributable to shareholders $ 2,205 $ 5,382 Class A common shares (basic and diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.12

FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,189 $ 2,543 Accounts receivable 5,846 7,889 Prepaid expenses 1,096 1,182 Total current assets 9,131 11,614 Royalty interests in oil & gas properties, net of accumulated amortization 217,619 219,192 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 505 517 Deferred tax asset, net 55,908 56,352 Other assets 3,798 2,530 Total assets $ 286,961 $ 290,205 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,107 $ 2,206 Other current liabilities 590 - Total current liabilities 1,697 2,206 Credit facility 45,250 42,500 Other non-current liabilities 1,290 473 Total liabilities 48,237 45,179 Shareholder’s equity: Class A common stock 5 5 Class C common stock 4 4 Additional paid in capital 125,921 129,127 Non-controlling interests 112,794 115,890 Retained earnings - - Total shareholder’s equity 238,724 245,026 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 286,961 $ 290,205

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow are useful because they allow us to evaluate our performance and compare the results of our operations period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow to evaluate cash flow available to pay dividends to our common shareholders.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income plus interest expense, net, depletion expense, provision for income taxes and share-based compensation. We define Pro-forma Free Cash Flow as Net Income plus depletion expense, provision for income taxes and share-based compensation less cash income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow are not measures of Net Income as determined by GAAP. We exclude the items listed above from Net Income in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow.

Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, Net Income, royalty income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Free Cash Flow (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Fully Converted Three Months Per Share Basis Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (1) Net Income $ 4,509 $ 0.05 Interest expense (2) 680 0.01 Depletion and depreciation 3,700 0.04 Share-based compensation 724 0.01 Income taxes 444 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,057 $ 0.12 Interest expense (2) (680 ) (0.01 ) Pro-forma Free Cash Flow $ 9,377 $ 0.11

Per share information is presented on a fully converted basis and includes both the 46.5 million Class A common shares (inclusive of 0.5 million unvested restricted stock awards which receive DERs) and the 40.0 million Class C common shares that are outstanding as of March 31, 2020. As such, Net Income per fully converted share in this schedule is not comparable to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the period ended March 31, 2020 as shown on the Statement of Operations. Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs.

Calculation of cash available for dividends for the first quarter 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,057 Interest expense (680 ) Net cash available for distribution $ 9,377 Cash to be distributed to non-controlling interests $ 1,000 Cash to be distributed to Falcon Minerals Corp. $ 1,150 Dividends to be paid to Class A shareholders $ 1,150

FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Production Data: Oil (bbls) 253,528 274,978 Natural gas (boe) 144,835 172,687 Natural gas liquids (bbls) 70,474 72,891 Combined volumes (boe) 468,837 520,556 Average daily combined volume (boe/d) 5,152 5,784 Average sales prices: Oil (bbls) $ 43.10 $ 59.46 Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.94 $ 3.29 Natural gas liquids (bbls) $ 14.05 $ 18.23 Combined per boe $ 28.70 $ 40.51 Average costs ($/boe): Production and ad valorem taxes $ 1.82 $ 2.17 Marketing and transportation expense $ 0.85 $ 1.51 Cash general and administrative expense $ 4.96 $ 4.81 Interest expense, net $ 1.45 $ 1.26 Depletion $ 7.84 $ 6.74

