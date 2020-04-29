Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. – Full Year Results

29 April 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited Financial Statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2019.
2019 Financial Highlights
Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13.1 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.
General & administrative expenses decreased 7% year on year to US$1.78 million.
Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data
Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2019 dated 28 April 2020, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 28 April 2020 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Year Ended 31 December 2019 $’000
Year Ended 31 December 2018 $’000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
5
15
5
15
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(233)
(159)
Production and operating expenses
(13)
(10)
General and administrative expenses
(1,780)
(1,910)
Share based compensation
(12)
(126)
Foreign exchange loss
(70)
(96)
(2,108)
(2,301)
Results from operating activities
(2,103)
(2,286)
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant
369
1,084
Finance income
221
118
Finance expense
(226)
(298)
Net finance expense
(5)
(180)
Loss before tax
(1,739)
(1,382)
Taxation
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,739)
(1,382)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(1,739)
(1,381)
Non-controlling interests
-
(1)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,739)
(1,382)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
(0.002 cent)
(0.001 cent)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31 December 2019 $’000
At 31 December 2018 $’000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,246
39,705
Property, plant and equipment
1
2
Trade and other receivables
30
31
Restricted cash
2,241
2,294
42,518
42,032
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13,066
6,967
Trade and other receivables
141
100
13,207
7,067
Total assets
55,725
49,099
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
383,737
Contributed surplus
45,075
45,063
Retained deficit
(393,343)
(391,604)
43,902
37,196
Non-controlling interests
700
700
Total equity
44,602
37,896
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
10,331
10,102
10,331
10,102
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
682
622
Derivative financial liabilities
110
479
792
1,101
Total liabilities
11,123
11,203
Total equity and liabilities
55,725
49,099
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Year Ended 31 December
2019 $’000
2018 $’000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the year
(1,739)
(1,382)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
12
126
Depreciation
1
1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant
(369)
(1,084)
Net finance loss
5
180
Foreign exchange loss
70
96
Change in non-cash working capital:
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables
(41)
88
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
88
(206)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,973)
(2,181)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest Received
136
118
Exploration and evaluation assets
(541)
(75)
Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables
-
6,028
Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities
(405)
6,071
Cash flows from financing activities
Raised Equity
8,433
-
Proceeds from the exercise of share options
-
167
Net cash generated by financing activities
8,433
167
Change in cash and cash equivalents
6,055
4,057
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents
44
(57)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
6,967
2,967
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
13,066
6,967
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
