Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation

 March 30, 2020 - 12:58 PM EDT
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation

OKLAHOMA CITY

On March 17, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Gulfport Energy Corporation that they only have until Monday, May 18, 2020 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Gulfport Energy Corporation shares between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-gulfport-energy-corporation/.

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112
Email to: [email protected] - www.federmanlaw.com

