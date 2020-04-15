11 hours ago
FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HPQ, JELD, OXY and XP

 April 14, 2020
CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
Investors Affected: February 20, 2015 - May 2, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-apc/    

HP Inc. (HPQ)
Investors Affected: February 23, 2017 - October 3, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hpq/     

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)
Investors Affected: January 26, 2017 - October 15, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 20, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-jeld/     

XP, Inc. (XP)
Investors Affected: Shares issued in connection with the December 2019 initial public stock offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 21, 2020
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-xp/    

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

Source: GlobeNewswire (April 14, 2020)

