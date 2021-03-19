Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433 of free writing prospectuses – Form FWP

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

March 18, 2021

PRICING TERM SHEET

$650,000,000 0.900% Notes due 2023

$900,000,000 3.125% Notes due 2031

$650,000,000 4.400% Notes due 2051

The information in this pricing term sheet supplements the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement and supersedes the information in the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement to the extent inconsistent with the information in those documents. Terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the respective meanings as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement.

Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc. Format: SEC Registered Trade Date: March 18, 2021 Settlement Date: March 24, 2021 (T+4) It is expected that delivery of the Notes will be made against payment therefor on or about March 24, 2021, which is the fourth business day following the Trade Date (such settlement cycle being referred to as “T+4”). Pursuant to Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the Notes on any date prior to two business days before the Settlement Date will be required to specify alternative settlement arrangements to prevent a failed settlement. Anticipated Ratings:* Moody’s: Ba1 (Positive) S&P: BBB- (Stable) Fitch: BBB (Stable) 0.900% Notes due 2023 Principal Amount: $650,000,000 Maturity Date: March 24, 2023 Benchmark Treasury: UST 0.125% due February 28, 2023

* Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Benchmark Treasury Price/Yield: 99-30 1/ 8 / 0.155% Spread to Benchmark Treasury: T+75 basis points Yield to Maturity: 0.905% Price to Public: 99.990% of principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any from March 24, 2021 Coupon: 0.900% Interest Payment Dates: March 24 and September 24, beginning September 24, 2021 Optional Redemption: Not redeemable in whole or in part at any time prior to September 24, 2021. At any time on or after September 24, 2021, at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest to, but not including, the redemption date. CUSIP/ISIN: 25278X AS8 / US25278XAS80 3.125% Notes due 2031 Principal Amount: $900,000,000 Maturity Date: March 24, 2031 Benchmark Treasury: UST 1.125% due February 15, 2031 Benchmark Treasury Price/Yield: 94-20+ / 1.715% Spread to Benchmark Treasury: T+145 basis points Yield to Maturity: 3.165% Price to Public: 99.659% of principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any from March 24, 2021 Coupon: 3.125%

Interest Payment Dates: March 24 and September 24, beginning September 24, 2021 Optional Redemption: At any time prior to December 24, 2030, make whole call as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement (treasury rate plus 25 basis points), plus accrued interest to the redemption date. At any time on or after December 24, 2030, at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest to, but not including, the redemption date. CUSIP/ISIN: 25278X AR0 / US25278XAR08 4.400% Notes due 2051 Principal Amount: $650,000,000 Maturity Date: March 24, 2051 Benchmark Treasury: UST 1.625% due November 15, 2050 Benchmark Treasury Price/Yield: 82-10 / 2.470%

Spread to Benchmark Treasury: T+195 basis points Yield to Maturity: 4.420% Price to Public: 99.669% of principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any from March 24, 2021 Coupon: 4.400% Interest Payment Dates: March 24 and September 24, beginning September 24, 2021 Optional Redemption: At any time prior to September 24, 2050, make whole call as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement (treasury rate plus 30 basis points), plus accrued interest to, but not including, the redemption date. At any time on or after September 24, 2050, at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest to the redemption date. CUSIP/ISIN: 25278X AQ2 / US25278XAQ25

Joint Book-Running Managers: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC J.P. Morgan Securities LLC BofA Securities, Inc. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Senior Co-Managers: Capital One Securities ING Financial Markets LLC PNC Capital Markets LLC Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Truist Securities, Inc. U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. Co-Managers: BOK Financial Securities, Inc. CIBC World Markets Corp. Comerica Securities, Inc. FHN Financial Securities Corp. Huntington Securities, Inc. Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Regions Securities LLC SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. TD Securities (USA) LLC

