Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433 of free writing prospectuses – Form FWP

Use of Proceeds: We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $1,184 million after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds to fund the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation, to redeem any 2026 Notes not purchased in the Tender Offers, to repay borrowings under our Credit Agreement, and the remainder, if any, to repay other indebtedness or for general corporate purposes. The Tender Offer for the 2025 Notes has been amended to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes that may be purchased in such offer from $25 million to $167 million. CUSIP Number: 845467AS8 ISIN Number: US845467AS85 Book-Running Managers: BofA Securities, Inc. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. Mizuho Securities USA LLC MUFG Securities Americas Inc. PNC Capital Markets LLC RBC Capital Markets, LLC Truist Securities, Inc. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Regions Securities LLC Senior Co-Managers: CIBC World Markets Corp. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Co-Managers: Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

*Note: Delivery of the notes is expected to be made against payment therefor on or about August 30, 2021, which is the 10th business day following the date of pricing of the notes (such settlement being referred to as “T+10”). Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes prior to the second trading day preceding the date on which we deliver the notes to the underwriters for the offering will be required, by virtue of the fact that the notes initially will settle in T+10, to specify an alternate settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent failed settlement and should consult their own advisers.

**Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.