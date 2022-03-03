Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433 of free writing prospectuses – Form FWP

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-234764

March 3, 2022

PRICING TERM SHEET

$750,000,000 4.250% Senior Notes due 2052

The information in this pricing term sheet supplements the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement and supersedes the information in the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement to the extent inconsistent with the information in those documents. Terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the respective meanings as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement.

Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc. Format: SEC Registered Trade Date: March 3, 2022 Settlement Date: March 17, 2022 (T+10) It is expected that delivery of the Notes will be made against payment therefor on or about March 17, 2022, which is the tenth business day following the Trade Date (such settlement cycle being referred to as “T+10”). Pursuant to Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the Notes on any date prior to two business days before the Settlement Date will be required to specify alternative settlement arrangements to prevent a failed settlement. Anticipated Ratings:* Moody’s: Baa3 (Stable) S&P: BBB- (Stable) Fitch: BBB (Stable) Principal Amount: $750,000,000 Maturity Date: March 15, 2052 Benchmark Treasury: UST 1.875% due November 15, 2051 Benchmark Treasury Price/Yield: 91-18 / 2.267% Spread to Benchmark Treasury: +200bps Yield to Maturity: 4.267%

*Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Price to Public: 99.714% of principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any from March 17, 2022 Coupon: 4.250% per annum Interest Payment Dates: March 15 and September 15, commencing September 15, 2022 Optional Redemption: At any time prior to September 15, 2051, make whole call as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement (treasury rate plus 30 basis points), plus accrued interest to, but not including, the redemption date. At any time on or after September 15, 2051, at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest to the redemption date. CUSIP/ISIN: 25278X AT6 / US25278XAT63 *** Joint Book-Running Managers: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC RBC Capital Markets, LLC TD Securities (USA) LLC Passive Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. PNC Capital Markets LLC J.P. Morgan Securities LLC BofA Securities, Inc. Senior Co-Managers: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Capital One Securities, Inc. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Truist Securities, Inc. U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. BOK Financial Securities, Inc. Comerica Securities, Inc.

