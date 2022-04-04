Register and join us in-person in Dallas this week. EnerCom is excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again at the Dallas Petroleum Club this April 6-7, 2022.
We have a robust line-up of companies. Keynote presentations and panels include:
- Nick Dell’Osso, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Energy Corporation
- ESG Venture Panel moderated by Dan Genovese, EnerCom, Inc. featuring executives from:
- Trido Solutions
- ESG Dynamics
- WeldFit
- Water Lens
- ESG and Capital Markets Panel moderated by Russell Clarkson, Managing Director, BDO and featuring:
- Keila Hand, Head of ESG, Quantum Energy Partners
- Ross Campbell, Director of Responsible Investing, Barrow Hanley
- Hussein Adatia, Vice President, Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager, Westwood Group
- ESG Disclosure Panel moderated by Tim Rezvan, CFA, EnerCom, Inc. and featuring:
- Jennifer Wisinski, Partner, Haynes Boone
- Megan McFarland, Partner and National Practice Leader, Oil & Gas, Moss Adams
- Stacy Steimel, Shareholder Value Director, GeoPark
- Diversity and Inclusion Panel moderated by Blanca Andrus, EnerCom, Inc. and featuring:
- Ru Schaefferkoetter, President & CEO, Trido Solutions
- Lindsay Grider, Head of Investor Relations, Tailwater Capital
- Suzanne Ogle, President & CEO, Southern Gas Association
- Path to Net Zero Panel Moderated by Jennifer Cogburn, JD, Head of Gas Americas, Carbon and Water Research Development with Bloomberg NEF and featuring:
- William Foiles, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Project Canary
- Andrew Lichter, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, Mobius Risk Group
- Joseph Mello, Vice President,Netherland Sewell and Associates, Inc.
Check out more of the 40+ presenting companies here: Presenting Companies – EnerCom Dallas
Secure your seat in Dallas now and avoid walk-up registration fees by registering at www.enercomdallas.com.
One-on-One Meetings requests are open to institutional investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, high net worth investors and sell-side analysts.
Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2022
Venue: Dallas Petroleum Club – 2200 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201