58 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
2 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
2 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package
9 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
22 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020

First Cobalt to Host Investor Call on Refinery Feasibility Study Results

in Press Releases   by
 May 1, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts
First Cobalt to Host Investor Call on Refinery Feasibility Study Results

Canada NewsWire

TORONTO, May 1, 2020

TORONTO, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 4 at 10:30am EDT / 2:30pm UTC to discuss the results of a definitive feasibility study on the First Cobalt Refinery.

Interested parties are welcome to follow the presentation and participate in a question and answer session by webcast or conference call as follows:

Webcast Link: 


https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1309732&tp_key=ac34f871e4


Call Dial-in


416-764-8609

(Direct)


1-888-390-0605

(North America toll free)


No conference code required

A recording of the presentation will be available for playback for one week following the live call. Playback instructions will be available on the Company's website. 

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is an essential component in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial applications. Cobalt is a critical mineral and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector. First Cobalt also owns a cobalt project in the United States and controls significant mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/01/c4048.html

For more information visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Sabrina Gunness, [email protected], +1.416.900.3891Copyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 1, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice