First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Results And 33rd Year Of Consecutive Earnings Growth
ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $41.39 million, up $2.95 million or 7.68 percent when compared with earnings of $38.44 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.70 million, before income tax, resulting from the Company's completed termination of its defined benefit pension plan (see below for more details).
On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019. All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $75.32 million compared with $70.27 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $384 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were $415 thousand (or two basis points) and $491 thousand (or two basis points), respectively.
The provision for loan losses was $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019, and $126.30 million at December 31, 2018.
Noninterest income increased 10.28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $27.35 million compared with $24.80 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $6.92 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.75 billion from $5.60 billion a year ago. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 14.09 percent to $7.94 million compared with $6.96 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 22.59 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.22 million compared with $3.44 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $51.94 million compared to $48.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 49.75 percent compared with 49.69 percent in the same quarter last year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled and terminated the remaining portion of its defined benefit pension plan obligation and as a result, recognized $1.70 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense, a component of noninterest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $1.55 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense for a partial settlement of this defined benefit pension obligation. Also included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $4.19 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.94 million compared to $25.75 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to merit-based pay increases and increases in profit sharing expenses. Offsetting these increases in noninterest expenses were reductions in FDIC insurance premiums resulting from credits from prior premiums paid.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 9.41 percent to $164.81 million from $150.64 million in 2018, marking 2019 as the 33rd consecutive year of earnings increases for the Company. Basic earnings per share in 2019 rose to $1.22 from $1.11 in the previous year. Net interest income increased $16.33 million for the year to $289.09 million from $272.76 million a year ago. The provision for loan losses for 2019 totaled $2.97 million compared with $5.67 million in 2018. Noninterest income was $108.43 million in 2019 compared with $101.76 million in 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $196.52 million in 2019 compared with $190.68 million a year ago.
As of December 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $8.26 billion compared with $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.22 billion at year end compared with loans of $3.98 billion a year ago. Deposits totaled $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion a year ago. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.23 billion at year end compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018.
"We are pleased to report the 33rd consecutive year of increased earnings for the Company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also excited to welcome The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station to the First Financial family at the beginning of 2020. As we continue to visit with other potential acquisition candidates, we are working diligently on organically growing loans and deposits while reducing expenses to reward our shareholders, customers and employees even more," added Dueser.
About First Financial Bankshares
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2019
2018
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
231,534
$
198,855
$
178,345
$
176,278
$
207,835
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
47,920
31,410
128,652
197,758
40,812
Interest-bearing time deposits in banks
-
-
960
1,458
1,458
Fed funds sold
3,150
-
700
12,825
-
Investment securities
3,413,317
3,397,156
3,259,492
3,212,812
3,158,777
Loans
4,223,197
4,140,815
4,063,257
4,003,606
3,975,308
Allowance for loan losses
(52,499)
(51,889)
(51,820)
(51,585)
(51,202)
Net loans
4,170,698
4,088,926
4,011,437
3,952,021
3,924,106
Premises and equipment
131,022
132,367
134,322
135,321
133,421
Goodwill
171,565
171,565
171,565
171,565
171,565
Other intangible assets
2,102
2,340
2,586
2,850
3,118
Other assets
90,919
91,220
91,234
83,007
90,762
Total assets
$
8,262,227
$
8,113,839
$
7,979,293
$
7,945,895
$
7,731,854
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,065,128
$
2,210,997
$
2,167,552
$
2,165,745
$
2,116,107
Interest-bearing deposits
4,538,678
4,186,686
4,202,214
4,184,996
4,064,282
Total deposits
6,603,806
6,397,683
6,369,766
6,350,741
6,180,389
Borrowings
381,356
400,155
362,005
382,711
468,706
Other liabilities
49,868
110,903
82,774
104,921
29,464
Shareholders' equity
1,227,197
1,205,098
1,164,748
1,107,522
1,053,295
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,262,227
$
8,113,839
$
7,979,293
$
7,945,895
$
7,731,854
Quarter Ended
2019
2018
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
82,123
$
80,591
$
79,576
$
76,901
$
76,481
Interest expense
6,801
7,953
7,961
7,387
6,207
Net interest income
75,322
72,638
71,615
69,514
70,274
Provision for loan losses
950
450
600
965
1,800
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
74,372
72,188
71,015
68,549
68,474
Noninterest income
27,347
28,669
27,976
24,437
24,797
Noninterest expense
51,938
48,910
48,304
47,367
48,235
Net income before income taxes
49,781
51,947
50,687
45,619
45,036
Income tax expense
8,393
8,867
8,594
7,367
6,599
Net income
$
41,388
$
43,080
$
42,093
$
38,252
$
38,437
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.28
$
0.28
Net income - diluted
0.30
0.32
0.31
0.28
0.28
Cash dividends declared
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.11
Book Value
9.03
8.87
8.58
8.16
7.77
Market Value
$
35.10
$
33.33
$
30.79
$
28.89
$
28.85
Shares outstanding - end of period
135,891,755
135,822,456
135,809,224
135,680,420
135,506,266
Average outstanding shares - basic
135,747,381
135,693,901
135,650,599
135,494,254
135,352,408
Average outstanding shares - diluted
136,539,286
136,369,328
136,218,235
136,286,862
136,191,224
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
2.01
%
2.15
%
2.14
%
2.00
%
2.00
%
Return on average equity
13.56
14.46
15.04
14.51
15.18
Return on average tangible equity
15.83
16.96
17.81
17.34
18.38
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.99
3.94
3.98
4.00
4.02
Efficiency ratio
49.75
47.54
47.71
49.46
49.69
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2019
2018
Interest income
$
319,192
$
291,690
Interest expense
30,102
18,930
Net interest income
289,090
272,760
Provision for loan losses
2,965
5,665
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
286,125
267,095
Noninterest income
108,428
101,764
Noninterest expense
196,521
190,684
Net income before income taxes
198,032
178,175
Income tax expense
33,220
27,537
Net income
$
164,812
$
150,638
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.22
$
1.11
Net income - diluted
1.21
1.11
Cash dividends declared
0.47
0.41
Book Value
9.03
7.77
Market Value
$
35.10
$
28.85
Shares outstanding - end of period
135,891,755
135,506,266
Average outstanding shares - basic
135,647,354
135,218,734
Average outstanding shares - diluted
136,346,019
135,966,028
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
2.08
%
1.98
%
Return on average equity
14.37
15.37
Return on average tangible equity
16.95
18.65
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.98
3.96
Efficiency ratio
48.61
49.72
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2019
2018
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
51,889
$
51,820
$
51,585
$
51,202
$
50,871
Loans charged off
(834)
(767)
(1,061)
(1,464)
(2,081)
Loan recoveries
494
386
696
882
612
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(340)
(381)
(365)
(582)
(1,469)
Provision for loan losses
950
450
600
965
1,800
Balance at end of period
$
52,499
$
51,889
$
51,820
$
51,585
$
51,202
Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans
1.24
%
1.25
%
1.28
%
1.29
%
1.29
%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
212.02
200.75
190.66
177.41
176.22
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.15
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
63,371
$
46,300
$
51,490
$
45,275
$
50,379
Substandard
77,284
72,904
74,550
73,158
75,919
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
140,655
$
119,204
$
126,040
$
118,433
$
126,298
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
24,582
$
25,717
$
26,408
$
28,508
$
27,534
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
26
27
471
472
513
Accruing loans 90 days past due
153
104
300
97
1,008
Total nonperforming loans
24,761
25,848
27,179
29,077
29,055
Foreclosed assets
1,009
1,364
681
647
577
Total nonperforming assets
$
25,770
$
27,212
$
27,860
$
29,724
$
29,632
As a % of loans and foreclosed assets
0.61
%
0.66
%
0.69
%
0.74
%
0.75
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.31
0.34
0.35
0.37
0.38
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
Oil and gas loans
$
119,789
$
122,908
$
107,097
$
107,335
$
113,536
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans
2.84
%
2.97
%
2.64
%
2.68
%
2.86
%
Classified oil and gas loans
7,041
7,953
3,438
4,255
3,894
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
481
519
621
669
1,048
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
-
-
-
-
-
Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans
2.54
%
2.87
%
2.95
%
3.22
%
3.23
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.06
%
20.05
%
20.04
%
19.86
%
19.47
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.06
20.05
20.04
19.86
19.47
Total capital ratio
21.13
21.14
21.16
21.00
20.61
Tier 1 leverage
12.60
12.58
12.29
12.08
11.85
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
12.43
12.94
12.31
11.83
11.14
Equity/Assets
14.85
14.85
14.60
13.94
13.62
Quarter Ended
2019
2018
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
7,344
$
7,051
$
7,027
$
6,979
$
6,915
Service charges on deposits
5,861
5,629
5,374
5,176
5,713
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
7,943
7,728
7,352
6,840
6,962
Real estate mortgage fees
4,216
5,733
4,721
3,474
3,439
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
5
52
676
-
8
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
81
71
53
69
(85)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
78
235
6
-
5
Interest on loan recoveries
277
575
903
338
332
Other noninterest income
1,542
1,595
1,864
1,561
1,508
Total noninterest income
$
27,347
$
28,669
$
27,976
$
24,437
$
24,797
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
27,175
$
27,030
$
25,510
$
24,960
$
23,908
Cost related to termination of pension plan
1,700
-
-
973
1,546
Profit sharing expense
2,766
1,520
1,884
1,491
1,839
Net occupancy expense
2,784
2,830
2,779
2,763
2,583
Equipment expense
2,043
2,225
2,331
2,453
2,570
FDIC insurance premiums
-
15
538
538
565
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,419
2,627
2,427
2,383
2,589
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,353
2,274
2,302
2,154
2,609
Audit fees
233
341
455
417
291
Printing, stationery and supplies
465
480
502
366
513
Amortization of intangible assets
238
246
264
269
223
Advertising and public relations
1,791
1,745
1,630
1,648
1,805
Operational and other losses
626
507
480
266
337
Software amortization and expense
2,158
1,767
1,783
1,597
1,588
Other noninterest expense
5,187
5,303
5,419
5,089
5,269
Total noninterest expense
$
51,938
$
48,910
$
48,304
$
47,367
$
48,235
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
1,732
$
1,575
$
1,664
$
1,819
$
1,996
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2019
2018
Trust fees
$
28,401
$
28,181
Service charges on deposits
22,039
21,663
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
29,863
28,532
Real estate mortgage fees
18,144
15,157
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
733
1,354
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
274
116
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
319
(147)
Interest on loan recoveries
2,092
938
Other noninterest income
6,563
5,970
Total noninterest income
$
108,428
$
101,764
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
104,675
$
98,140
Cost related to termination of pension plan
2,673
1,546
Profit sharing expense
7,661
7,049
Net occupancy expense
11,156
11,173
Equipment expense
9,052
10,118
FDIC insurance premiums
1,091
2,333
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
9,856
9,282
Legal, tax and professional fees
9,082
10,141
Audit fees
1,445
1,526
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,812
1,997
Amortization of intangible assets
1,016
1,272
Advertising and public relations
6,813
6,664
Operational and other losses
1,879
2,188
Software amortization and expense
7,305
6,020
Other noninterest expense
21,005
21,235
Total noninterest expense
$
196,521
$
190,684
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
6,791
$
8,993
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds sold
$
1,198
$
6
2.03
%
$
3,006
$
19
2.52
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
54,841
218
1.58
61,465
363
2.34
Taxable securities
2,185,777
14,165
2.59
2,183,930
14,292
2.62
Tax exempt securities
1,243,487
10,695
3.44
1,132,279
10,075
3.56
Loans
4,185,716
58,771
5.57
4,094,235
57,417
5.56
Total interest-earning assets
7,671,019
$
83,855
4.34
%
7,474,915
$
82,166
4.36
%
Noninterest-earning assets
500,924
489,446
Total assets
$
8,171,943
$
7,964,361
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,336,063
$
6,052
0.55
%
$
4,156,850
$
7,123
0.68
%
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
417,316
749
0.71
388,235
830
0.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,753,379
$
6,801
0.57
%
4,545,085
$
7,953
0.69
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,207,508
2,237,462
Shareholders' equity
1,211,056
1,181,814
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,171,943
$
7,964,361
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
77,054
3.99
%
$
74,213
3.94
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds sold
$
5,436
$
39
2.88
%
$
4,894
$
34
2.79
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
107,381
628
2.35
100,258
585
2.36
Taxable securities
2,063,497
13,925
2.70
1,924,863
13,289
2.76
Tax exempt securities
1,169,889
10,615
3.63
1,226,457
11,279
3.68
Loans
4,043,055
56,033
5.56
3,973,108
53,534
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
7,389,258
$
81,240
4.41
%
7,229,580
$
78,721
4.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
487,931
508,368
Total assets
$
7,877,189
$
7,737,948
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,196,123
$
7,286
0.70
%
$
4,144,091
$
6,662
0.65
%
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
378,389
675
0.72
408,641
726
0.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,574,512
$
7,961
0.70
%
4,552,732
$
7,388
0.66
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,180,361
2,116,080
Shareholders' equity
1,122,316
1,069,136
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,877,189
$
7,737,948
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
73,279
3.98
%
$
71,333
4.00
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds sold
$
1,620
$
10
2.54
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
41,511
240
2.30
Taxable securities
1,957,638
13,384
2.73
Tax exempt securities
1,206,728
11,482
3.81
Loans
3,918,360
53,361
5.40
Total interest-earning assets
7,125,857
$
78,477
4.37
%
Noninterest-earning assets
493,244
Total assets
$
7,619,101
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
3,961,582
$
5,092
0.51
%
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
484,054
1,115
0.91
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,445,636
$
6,207
0.55
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,169,069
Shareholders' equity
1,004,396
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,619,101
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
72,270
4.02
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds sold
$
3,622
$
98
2.70
%
$
3,347
$
70
2.09
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
80,808
1,794
2.22
87,027
1,561
1.79
Taxable securities
2,090,490
55,670
2.66
1,934,160
50,052
2.59
Tax exempt securities
1,192,908
42,664
3.58
1,262,947
47,501
3.76
Loans
4,074,667
225,757
5.54
3,828,040
201,498
5.26
Total interest-earning assets
7,442,495
$
325,983
4.38
%
7,115,521
$
300,682
4.23
%
Noninterest-earning assets
496,627
491,211
Total assets
$
7,939,122
$
7,606,732
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,208,666
$
27,122
0.64
%
$
4,052,614
$
16,945
0.42
%
Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings
398,142
2,980
0.75
418,977
1,984
0.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,606,808
$
30,102
0.65
%
4,471,591
$
18,929
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,185,747
2,154,935
Shareholders' equity
1,146,567
980,206
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,939,122
$
7,606,732
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
295,881
3.98
%
$
281,753
3.96
%
