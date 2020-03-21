First Round of Columbia Gas Lump Sum Payments Going Out Mid-May

BOSTON, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first round of "Lump Sum Payments" from the class-action settlement in the Merrimack Valley explosions will be sent out to residents of Lawrence, Andover and N. Andover in mid-May. Attorneys representing the class filed a motion with the Court to expedite the payments in light of the economic suffering brought on by the coronavirus crisis, which the judge quickly granted.

According to co-lead plaintiffs' counsel, John Roddy, "We want to get money into the hands of these residents as quickly as possible. It's particularly important because we now have a double-whammy­ ­- ­ businesses just starting to get back on their feet now have to cope with coronavirus shutting everything down again. Every dollar counts here."

Roddy also said, "To help more residents and business owners get money, we have extended the claim deadline to March 27, 2020. It is estimated that the average family of four (4) could get approximately $8,000."

Residents and business owners who were affected by the September 13, 2018 gas explosions and fires that devastated the towns of Lawrence, Andover or North Andover can file claims for economic and non-economic losses including real property damage, personal property damage, displacement expenses, lost wages and loss of business income, emotional distress, disruption, inconvenience, loss of use and enjoyment of property and loss of goodwill. Those affected can also apply for itemized compensation of extraordinary losses or expenses incurred as a result of the Incident, including among other things: property damage, evacuation expenses, heating expenses, lost wages, lost business income, and emotional distress.

The only way to qualify for a payment is submit a Claim Form by March 27, 2020 . You can also obtain a claim form on the website below, by calling 1-833-927-0819, or writing to Columbia Gas Settlement, c/o Settlement Administrator, PO Box 58729, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8729.

If you have any questions please call 1-833-927-0819 or visit ColumbiaGasExplosionSettlement.com .

