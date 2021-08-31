Floods have also been reported at other facilities in Louisiana. Nine refineries have reduced production or shut operations, including Exxon‘s 520,000-bpd Baton Rouge, taking offline 2.3 million bpd of capacity or 13% of the country’s total, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated.

Offshore, 95% of the Gulf’s oil production and 94% of its gas output remained shut on Monday, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. A total of 288 production platforms and 11 rigs remained evacuated.

Numerous ports from New Orleans to Pascagoula, Mississippi, were closed on Tuesday, including Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest U.S. privately owned crude export and import terminal. The terminal on Tuesday said it was working with oil shippers to minimize the effects of the storm’s disruption.

“With widespread refinery outages and debris on waterways, we expect no imports into the impacted ports in the coming days,” analysis firm ClipperData said in a note to clients.

Uncertainty on infrastructure restart timelines had pushed up oil prices on Monday. Prices were down on Tuesday, as the shuttering of refineries will temporarily sap demand for crude. U.S. gasoline futures were also lower.

Trying to avoid over-costs of getting imported gasoline or domestic fuel shipped in tankers, some consumers are relying on the country’s pipelines to fully restart soon, especially since many ports have not reopened, traders said.

Late Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waived an environmental rule to allow winter-grade gasoline to be sold in Louisiana and Mississippi to ensure adequate fuel supply.

Regional gasoline prices are expected to rise temporarily, the American Automotive Association said, though flooding could sap demand.

Pipeline operator Enbridge temporarily suspended some contacts under force majeure, while Energy Transfer informed shippers that its Stingray Pipeline, which brings gas from the U.S. Gulf to Louisiana, would not accept deliveries.