Flotek Industries Announces Earnings Schedule For Year-End 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its fourth quarter 2019 results for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Earnings Schedule Announced for Q4 and Full-Year 2019

In a press release to be issued after the market close on March 5, 2020, Flotek will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as well as full-year results for 2019. Flotek will also host its earnings conference call on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.flotekind.com under the Investor Relations section or dial 844-835-9986 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to oil and gas clients designed to address every challenge in the lifecycle of the reservoir and maximize recovery in both new and mature fields. Flotek's chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production. Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

