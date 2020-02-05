Flotek Welcomes Nick Bigney As SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that Nick Bigney has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this role, he will lead the Company's legal strategy, securities filings, corporate governance, compliance and risk assessment programs, and dispute resolution and litigation, as well as commercial transactional work related to organic and inorganic activities. He will be based in Houston and report to Flotek's Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairman of the Board, John W. Gibson, Jr.

Nick joins Flotek from Oiltanking North America, where he served as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. In this role, he was a member of the executive team and oversaw a broad scope of legal and corporate responsibilities, including corporate governance, compliance, merger and acquisitions, commercial contracts and joint ventures, as well as developing corporate and functional policies. Prior to this role, Nick spent eight years in roles of increasing seniority at Nabors, where he was responsible for corporate financing and securities, mergers and acquisitions, complex transactions and corporate governance matters. Nick began his law career in New York at Milbank in their Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group before moving to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's Energy and Infrastructure Projects Group in Houston.

"We are excited to have Nick join the executive team at Flotek. He brings deep industry experience with broad capabilities across a spectrum of legal and corporate issues. Nick is my first hire at Flotek, which marks a significant pivot for the Company to bring strategic resources in-house that will not only help us rationalize external spend, but also help Flotek become a more effective organization. I am confident his contributions will enable the Company to deliver value to our shareholders through streamlined resourcing and decision making, as well as more effective risk assessment and mitigation," said Gibson.

"I am honored to join the experienced and dedicated leadership team at Flotek. Prior to joining Flotek, I saw a critical need for technology solutions that could deliver long-term value to the upstream E&P sector, and Flotek's advanced and unique chemistry solutions are poised to address the complex challenges facing them. I am excited to partner with John and the executive team to write Flotek's next chapter of success," said Bigney.

Nick attended Brigham Young University for his undergraduate education, where he received a Bachelor's of Arts in Japanese and a Minor in Economics. He received his Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School. He is a member of the New York and Texas state bars.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to oil and gas clients designed to address every challenge in the lifecycle of the reservoir and maximize recovery in both new and mature fields. Flotek's chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production. Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's website at www.flotekind.com.

