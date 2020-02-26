For investors shaken by Dow plunge, Warren Buffett’s new advice on finding long-term market winners

In fact, Buffett has been a big backer of dividends in the stocks Berkshire owns. While he has refused to offer a Berkshire shareholder dividend, his company earned close to $4 billion in dividends from stock portfolio holdings in 2019, according to the Berkshire annual report.

The challenge is that corporate America hasn’t done a good job lately of reinvesting for growth,′ says Michael Mandel, chief economist at the Washington-based Progressive Policy Institute. After President Donald Trump ’s 2017 tax cut, which was designed partly to revive flagging investment levels, corporate investment in equipment, facilities and technology never moved as high as it was in the 1990s, when net domestic business investment was 5% of gross domestic product. It has even moved back below the 2.8% level that prevailed right before the tax cut passed.

The lesson on corporate reinvestment also comes at a time when Buffett has been unable to make the type of large acquisitions that he has said should be required of a balance sheet that is throwing off so much cash — roughly $128 billion at the end of 2019.

But Mandel said that in the latest letter, “Buffett hit the nail on the head. … Corporate investments are the real force for long-run growth and prosperity.”

The institute publishes an annual list of nonfinancial Fortune 150 companies that invest the most, part of a report last issued in December that calls out the biggest businesses for investing too little. The top performers are leaders in industries where the U.S. tends to be the leader, with the latest list topped by mobile telecom and cloud computing companies, utilities and energy distribution companies, energy producers and transportation firms, followed only distantly by industrial companies.

Specifically, the companies that invest the most in the U.S. are led by Alphabet, AT&T, Amazon, Verizon and Microsoft, according to the PPI report, which uses a proprietary method to estimate domestic investment when most companies report their worldwide investment without geographic breakdowns. The next best: Comcast, Facebook, Charter Communications, Walmart, Intel, Apple, automakers Ford and General Motors, FedEx and Delta Air Lines.

Included in retained earnings are not just true business investments but stock buybacks. According to some Berkshire analysts, Buffett has been conservative with stock buybacks — $5 billion in 2019 — given the cash on hand. Buffett has argued for decades about the benefits he and Berkshire shareholders receive from owning stocks that buy back their shares, but in the new annual letter he said he does not feel “urgency” to buy back shares unless “the price-to-value discount (as we estimate it) widens.” And he made it clear that Berkshire “will not, however, prop the stock at any level.”

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway didn’t make the top 25, but Buffett’s company is harder to measure because of the company’s highly decentralized form of organization.

Berkshire’s corporate office in Omaha, Nebraska, leaves ongoing investment decisions mostly to heads of the company’s operating businesses, whether they are the Burlington Northern Railroad, industrial and retail operations that collectively provide the largest share of Berkshire’s operating profits, or its electric-utility unit and insurance operations, said Lawrence Cunningham, a George Washington University law professor who has written several books on Berkshire and Buffett.

“In the Berkshire structure, no single decision maker decides whether to invest more in GEICO or less in BHE [Berkshire Hathaway Energy],” Cunningham said. “Each company makes its own reinvestment decisions. The reason is they have the greatest incentives, and greatest knowledge, to get it right. Neither Buffett nor external critics have any advantage over the unit managers.″