Foresight Energy LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results ST. LOUIS, Mo. Foresight Energy LP (“Foresight” or the “Partnership”) (OTC Pink: FELPQ) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Foresight generated quarterly coal sales revenues of $99.1 million on sales volumes of 3.2 million tons, resulting in net income of $35.7 million (which includes $85.1 million in gains on reorganization items associated with the filing under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code) and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million. Foresight mines safely and efficiently produced 3.8 million tons during the quarter. Filing Under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code On March 10, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), Foresight filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Foresight Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “Bankruptcy Court”). For additional information on the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases, refer to Foresight’s amended Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. Consolidated Financial Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Coal sales totaled $99.1 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $267.3 million for the first quarter 2019, representing a decrease of $168.2 million, or 63%. The decrease in coal sales revenue from the prior year period was due to lower coal sales volumes combined with lower coal sales realization per ton sold. Coal sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were lower as compared to the prior year period due to lower domestic and export market demand. Lower overall coal sales realizations were primarily due to decreased pricing on export volumes, which were a function of market considerations as well as modified sales terms of our export contracts, whereby our mines are the delivery point of our export volumes in exchange for our customers bearing the responsibility and cost of transporting the coal to export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico. Cost of coal produced was nearly $80.0 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to nearly $134.0 million for the first quarter 2019. The decrease in cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) from the prior year period was due to an overall decrease in produced tons sold, offset by a slight increase in the cash cost per ton sold. The increase in cash cost per ton sold was primarily due to reduced production in response to challenging market conditions. Transportation costs during the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $57.7 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was due to a decrease in produced tons sold, a larger percentage of our sales going to the export market during the prior year period, as well as modified sales terms of our export contracts, whereby our mines are the delivery point of our export volumes in exchange for our customers bearing the responsibility and cost of transporting the coal to export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 was primarily due to decreased sales and marketing expenses resulting from lower export sales volumes. Interest expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily as a result of the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases, in which interest on pre-petition debt obligations subsequent to the Petition Date is not required to be incurred or paid. Revisions to the mine plans and modifications under a restructuring support agreement with Natural Resource Partners LP (the “NRP Restructuring Support Agreement”) associated with the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases resulted in a decrease of $5.4 million in interest expense on sale-leaseback financing arrangements during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year period. We account for such changes by adjusting, in the period of the change, the life-to-date interest previously recorded on the sale-leaseback to reflect the new effective interest rate as if it was applied from the inception of the transaction (i.e., retroactively applied). Reorganization items includes $12.8 million of legal and financial advisor professional fees related to the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases. We expect professional fees to continue to be substantial until such time that these issues are remediated. Also included in reorganization items are gains totaling $97.9 million on the sale-leaseback financing arrangements resulting from modifications under the NRP Restructuring Support Agreement. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $65.5 million for the first quarter 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to the overall decreased sales volumes and lower coal sales realization per ton in the current quarter. During the first quarter 2020, Foresight used $12.2 million of cash in operations, had capital expenditures totaling $9.9 million, and had cash provided from financing activities of $49.2 million, consisting of $55.0 million of borrowings on the Partnership’s debtor-in-possession credit facility, offset by fees and other miscellaneous items. Guidance for 2020 Based on the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases and the uncertainty, social and economic, surrounding the domestic and global impact the coronavirus disease (COVID – 19) pandemic will have on our coal markets, the Partnership is not providing guidance for 2020 at this time. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time, may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The words “propose,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements also include statements about our liquidity, our capital structure and expected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. We continue to experience substantial financial, business, operational and reputational risks that threaten our ability to continue as a going concern and could materially affect our present expectations and projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess: the Partnership’s operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the Partnership’s ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various expansion and growth opportunities. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for equity-based compensation, contract amortization, restructuring items and material nonrecurring or other items, which may not reflect the trend of future results. Adjusted EBITDA also includes any insurance recoveries received, regardless of whether they relate to the recovery of mitigation costs, the receipt of business interruption proceeds, or the recovery of losses on machinery and equipment. The Partnership believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor should Adjusted EBITDA be considered an alternative to operating surplus, adjusted operating surplus or other definitions in the Partnership’s partnership agreement. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool because it excludes some, but not all, of the items that affects net (loss) income. Additionally, because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, and the Partnership’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, the utility of such a measure is diminished. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, please see the table below. About Foresight Energy LP Foresight Energy is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight Energy operates three longwall mining complexes with four longwall mining systems (Williamson (one longwall mining system), Sugar Camp (two longwall mining systems), and Hillsboro (one longwall mining system), which has fully resumed longwall mining operations in March 2020), and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. With the resumption of longwall mining at Hillsboro, Foresight Energy has idled continuous miner production at its Macoupin complex. Foresight Energy’s operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets. Foresight Energy LP (Debtor-In-Possession) Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,300 $ 33,905 Accounts receivable 13,289 19,241 Due from affiliates, net of reserve 16,962 23,131 Financing receivables - affiliate — 297 Inventories, net 70,506 58,784 Deferred longwall costs 17,232 20,641 Other prepaid expenses and current assets 17,210 13,402 Contract-based intangibles 516 726 Total current assets 197,015 170,127 Property, plant, equipment and development, net 1,891,564 1,923,625 Financing receivables - affiliate, net of reserve — — Prepaid royalties, net 11,382 11,382 Other assets 20,106 13,985 Total assets $ 2,120,067 $ 2,119,119 Liabilities and partners’ capital Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 53,586 $ 1,317,302 Current portion of sale-leaseback financing arrangements 2,500 12,190 Accrued interest 390 45,885 Accounts payable 11,395 109,909 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,834 58,123 Asset retirement obligations 3,313 3,313 Due to affiliates 2,325 15,836 Contract-based intangibles 5,918 6,268 Total current liabilities 127,261 1,568,826 Long-term debt — — Sale-leaseback financing arrangements 56,608 147,915 Asset retirement obligations 53,372 55,643 Other long-term liabilities 6,853 14,480 Contract-based intangibles 59,307 60,624 Total liabilities not subject to compromise 303,401 1,847,488 Liabilities subject to compromise 1,509,337 — Total liabilities 1,812,738 1,847,488 Limited partners' capital: Common unitholders (80,997 units outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 217,397 197,586 Subordinated unitholder (64,955 units outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 89,932 74,045 Total partners' capital 307,329 271,631 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 2,120,067 $ 2,119,119 Foresight Energy LP (Debtor-In-Possession) Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Unit Data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Revenues: Coal sales $ 99,142 $ 267,337 Other revenues 547 1,735 Total revenues 99,689 269,072 Costs and expenses: Cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 79,985 133,981 Cost of coal purchased — 2,375 Transportation 1,103 58,834 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 36,511 46,548 Contract amortization (1,456 ) (1,686 ) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 684 551 Selling, general and administrative 6,582 8,647 Other operating (income) expense, net (33 ) (67 ) Operating (loss) income (23,687 ) 19,889 Other expenses Interest expense, net 25,204 30,817 Interest expense, net - sale-leaseback financing arrangements 539 5,893 Reorganization items, net (85,128 ) — Net income (loss) $ 35,698 $ (16,821 ) Net income (loss) available to limited partner units - basic and diluted: Common unitholders $ 19,811 $ (7,168 ) Subordinated unitholder $ 15,887 $ (9,653 ) Net income (loss) per limited partner unit - basic and diluted: Common unitholders $ 0.24 $ (0.09 ) Subordinated unitholder $ 0.24 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average limited partner units outstanding - basic and diluted: Common units 80,997 80,915 Subordinated units 64,955 64,955 Distributions declared per limited partner unit $ — $ 0.06 Foresight Energy LP (Debtor-In-Possession) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 35,698 $ (16,821 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 36,511 46,548 Amortization of debt discount 1,025 700 Contract amortization (1,456 ) (1,686 ) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 684 551 Equity-based compensation — 233 Non-cash reorganization items, net (97,878 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,952 4,974 Due from/to affiliates, net 4,952 9,519 Inventories (6,248 ) (4,228 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,520 ) (9,235 ) Prepaid royalties — 5 Accounts payable (5,395 ) 17,062 Accrued interest 20,945 7,380 Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (536 ) (6,157 ) Other 74 322 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,192 ) 49,167 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in property, plant, equipment and development (9,924 ) (35,096 ) Return of investment on financing arrangements with Murray Energy (affiliate) 297 823 Net cash used in investing activities (9,627 ) (34,273 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under DIP facility 55,000 — Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 21,000 Payments on revolving credit facility — (13,000 ) Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations — (10,709 ) Distributions paid — (4,856 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,682 ) — Payments on sale-leaseback and short-term financing arrangements (4,104 ) (4,112 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 49,214 (11,677 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 27,395 3,217 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,905 269 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 61,300 $ 3,486 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA (In Thousands) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 35,698 $ (16,821 ) $ (235,849 ) Interest expense, net 25,204 30,817 30,819 Interest (benefit) expense, net - sale-leaseback financing arrangements 539 5,893 (26,517 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 36,511 46,548 50,330 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 684 551 552 Contract amortization (1,456 ) (1,686 ) (1,880 ) Equity-based compensation — 233 (538 ) Long-lived asset impairments — — 143,587 Reserve on financing receivables - affiliate — — 60,408 Reorganization items, net (85,128 ) — 6,533 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,052 $ 65,535 $ 27,445 Operating Metrics (In Thousands, Except Per Ton Data) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Produced tons sold 3,232 5,646 4,332 Purchased tons sold — 50 38 Total tons sold 3,232 5,696 4,370 Tons produced 3,819 6,065 3,477 Coal sales realization per ton sold(1) $ 30.68 $ 46.93 $ 36.86 Cash cost per ton sold(2) $ 24.75 $ 23.73 $ 27.43 Netback to mine realization per ton sold(3) $ 30.33 $ 36.61 $ 28.91 (1) - Coal sales realization per ton sold is defined as coal sales divided by total tons sold. (2) - Cash cost per ton sold is defined as cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) divided by produced tons sold. (3) - Netback to mine realization per ton sold is defined as coal sales less transportation expense divided by tons sold. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005271/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





