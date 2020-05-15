2 hours ago
Foresight Energy LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

 May 15, 2020 - 8:49 AM EDT
Foresight Energy LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

ST. LOUIS, Mo.

Foresight Energy LP (“Foresight” or the “Partnership”) (OTC Pink: FELPQ) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Foresight generated quarterly coal sales revenues of $99.1 million on sales volumes of 3.2 million tons, resulting in net income of $35.7 million (which includes $85.1 million in gains on reorganization items associated with the filing under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code) and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million. Foresight mines safely and efficiently produced 3.8 million tons during the quarter.

Filing Under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code

On March 10, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), Foresight filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Foresight Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “Bankruptcy Court”). For additional information on the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases, refer to Foresight’s amended Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Coal sales totaled $99.1 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $267.3 million for the first quarter 2019, representing a decrease of $168.2 million, or 63%. The decrease in coal sales revenue from the prior year period was due to lower coal sales volumes combined with lower coal sales realization per ton sold. Coal sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were lower as compared to the prior year period due to lower domestic and export market demand. Lower overall coal sales realizations were primarily due to decreased pricing on export volumes, which were a function of market considerations as well as modified sales terms of our export contracts, whereby our mines are the delivery point of our export volumes in exchange for our customers bearing the responsibility and cost of transporting the coal to export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico.

Cost of coal produced was nearly $80.0 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to nearly $134.0 million for the first quarter 2019. The decrease in cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) from the prior year period was due to an overall decrease in produced tons sold, offset by a slight increase in the cash cost per ton sold. The increase in cash cost per ton sold was primarily due to reduced production in response to challenging market conditions.

Transportation costs during the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $57.7 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was due to a decrease in produced tons sold, a larger percentage of our sales going to the export market during the prior year period, as well as modified sales terms of our export contracts, whereby our mines are the delivery point of our export volumes in exchange for our customers bearing the responsibility and cost of transporting the coal to export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico.

The decrease in selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 was primarily due to decreased sales and marketing expenses resulting from lower export sales volumes.

Interest expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily as a result of the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases, in which interest on pre-petition debt obligations subsequent to the Petition Date is not required to be incurred or paid.

Revisions to the mine plans and modifications under a restructuring support agreement with Natural Resource Partners LP (the “NRP Restructuring Support Agreement”) associated with the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases resulted in a decrease of $5.4 million in interest expense on sale-leaseback financing arrangements during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year period. We account for such changes by adjusting, in the period of the change, the life-to-date interest previously recorded on the sale-leaseback to reflect the new effective interest rate as if it was applied from the inception of the transaction (i.e., retroactively applied).

Reorganization items includes $12.8 million of legal and financial advisor professional fees related to the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases. We expect professional fees to continue to be substantial until such time that these issues are remediated. Also included in reorganization items are gains totaling $97.9 million on the sale-leaseback financing arrangements resulting from modifications under the NRP Restructuring Support Agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $65.5 million for the first quarter 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to the overall decreased sales volumes and lower coal sales realization per ton in the current quarter.

During the first quarter 2020, Foresight used $12.2 million of cash in operations, had capital expenditures totaling $9.9 million, and had cash provided from financing activities of $49.2 million, consisting of $55.0 million of borrowings on the Partnership’s debtor-in-possession credit facility, offset by fees and other miscellaneous items.

Guidance for 2020

Based on the Foresight Chapter 11 Cases and the uncertainty, social and economic, surrounding the domestic and global impact the coronavirus disease (COVID – 19) pandemic will have on our coal markets, the Partnership is not providing guidance for 2020 at this time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time, may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The words “propose,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements also include statements about our liquidity, our capital structure and expected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.

We continue to experience substantial financial, business, operational and reputational risks that threaten our ability to continue as a going concern and could materially affect our present expectations and projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2020.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

  • the Partnership’s operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the Partnership’s ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various expansion and growth opportunities.

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for equity-based compensation, contract amortization, restructuring items and material nonrecurring or other items, which may not reflect the trend of future results. Adjusted EBITDA also includes any insurance recoveries received, regardless of whether they relate to the recovery of mitigation costs, the receipt of business interruption proceeds, or the recovery of losses on machinery and equipment.

The Partnership believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor should Adjusted EBITDA be considered an alternative to operating surplus, adjusted operating surplus or other definitions in the Partnership’s partnership agreement. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool because it excludes some, but not all, of the items that affects net (loss) income. Additionally, because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, and the Partnership’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, the utility of such a measure is diminished. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, please see the table below.

About Foresight Energy LP

Foresight Energy is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight Energy operates three longwall mining complexes with four longwall mining systems (Williamson (one longwall mining system), Sugar Camp (two longwall mining systems), and Hillsboro (one longwall mining system), which has fully resumed longwall mining operations in March 2020), and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. With the resumption of longwall mining at Hillsboro, Foresight Energy has idled continuous miner production at its Macoupin complex. Foresight Energy’s operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets.

 

Foresight Energy LP

(Debtor-In-Possession)

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

 

March 31,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

61,300

 

 

 

$

33,905

 

Accounts receivable

 

13,289

 

 

 

 

19,241

 

Due from affiliates, net of reserve

 

16,962

 

 

 

 

23,131

 

Financing receivables - affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

297

 

Inventories, net

 

70,506

 

 

 

 

58,784

 

Deferred longwall costs

 

17,232

 

 

 

 

20,641

 

Other prepaid expenses and current assets

 

17,210

 

 

 

 

13,402

 

Contract-based intangibles

 

516

 

 

 

 

726

 

Total current assets

 

197,015

 

 

 

 

170,127

 

Property, plant, equipment and development, net

 

1,891,564

 

 

 

 

1,923,625

 

Financing receivables - affiliate, net of reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid royalties, net

 

11,382

 

 

 

 

11,382

 

Other assets

 

20,106

 

 

 

 

13,985

 

Total assets

$

2,120,067

 

 

 

$

2,119,119

 

Liabilities and partners’ capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

53,586

 

 

 

$

1,317,302

 

Current portion of sale-leaseback financing arrangements

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

12,190

 

Accrued interest

 

390

 

 

 

 

45,885

 

Accounts payable

 

11,395

 

 

 

 

109,909

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

47,834

 

 

 

 

58,123

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

3,313

 

 

 

 

3,313

 

Due to affiliates

 

2,325

 

 

 

 

15,836

 

Contract-based intangibles

 

5,918

 

 

 

 

6,268

 

Total current liabilities

 

127,261

 

 

 

 

1,568,826

 

Long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sale-leaseback financing arrangements

 

56,608

 

 

 

 

147,915

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

53,372

 

 

 

 

55,643

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,853

 

 

 

 

14,480

 

Contract-based intangibles

 

59,307

 

 

 

 

60,624

 

Total liabilities not subject to compromise

 

303,401

 

 

 

 

1,847,488

 

Liabilities subject to compromise

 

1,509,337

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,812,738

 

 

 

 

1,847,488

 

Limited partners' capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common unitholders (80,997 units outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)

 

217,397

 

 

 

 

197,586

 

Subordinated unitholder (64,955 units outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)

 

89,932

 

 

 

 

74,045

 

Total partners' capital

 

307,329

 

 

 

 

271,631

 

Total liabilities and partners' capital

$

2,120,067

 

 

 

$

2,119,119

 

Foresight Energy LP

(Debtor-In-Possession)

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Unit Data)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal sales

$

99,142

 

 

$

267,337

 

Other revenues

 

547

 

 

 

1,735

 

Total revenues

 

99,689

 

 

 

269,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)

 

79,985

 

 

 

133,981

 

Cost of coal purchased

 

 

 

 

2,375

 

Transportation

 

1,103

 

 

 

58,834

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

36,511

 

 

 

46,548

 

Contract amortization

 

(1,456

)

 

 

(1,686

)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

 

684

 

 

 

551

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

6,582

 

 

 

8,647

 

Other operating (income) expense, net

 

(33

)

 

 

(67

)

Operating (loss) income

 

(23,687

)

 

 

19,889

 

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

25,204

 

 

 

30,817

 

Interest expense, net - sale-leaseback financing arrangements

 

539

 

 

 

5,893

 

Reorganization items, net

 

(85,128

)

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

35,698

 

 

$

(16,821

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to limited partner units - basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common unitholders

$

19,811

 

 

$

(7,168

)

Subordinated unitholder

$

15,887

 

 

$

(9,653

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per limited partner unit - basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common unitholders

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Subordinated unitholder

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding - basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common units

 

80,997

 

 

 

80,915

 

Subordinated units

 

64,955

 

 

 

64,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared per limited partner unit

$

$

0.06

Foresight Energy LP

(Debtor-In-Possession)

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

35,698

 

 

$

(16,821

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

36,511

 

 

 

46,548

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

1,025

 

 

 

700

 

Contract amortization

 

(1,456

)

 

 

(1,686

)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

 

684

 

 

 

551

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

233

 

Non-cash reorganization items, net

 

(97,878

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

5,952

 

 

 

4,974

 

Due from/to affiliates, net

 

4,952

 

 

 

9,519

 

Inventories

 

(6,248

)

 

 

(4,228

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(6,520

)

 

 

(9,235

)

Prepaid royalties

 

 

 

 

5

 

Accounts payable

 

(5,395

)

 

 

17,062

 

Accrued interest

 

20,945

 

 

 

7,380

 

Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

 

(536

)

 

 

(6,157

)

Other

 

74

 

 

 

322

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(12,192

)

 

 

49,167

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in property, plant, equipment and development

 

(9,924

)

 

 

(35,096

)

Return of investment on financing arrangements with Murray Energy (affiliate)

 

297

 

 

 

823

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(9,627

)

 

 

(34,273

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under DIP facility

 

55,000

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

21,000

 

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

(13,000

)

Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations

 

 

 

 

(10,709

)

Distributions paid

 

 

 

 

(4,856

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(1,682

)

 

 

 

Payments on sale-leaseback and short-term financing arrangements

 

(4,104

)

 

 

(4,112

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

49,214

 

 

 

(11,677

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

27,395

 

 

 

3,217

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

33,905

 

 

 

269

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

61,300

 

 

$

3,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA (In Thousands)

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2019

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

 

Net income (loss)

$

35,698

 

 

$

(16,821

)

 

$

(235,849

)

Interest expense, net

 

25,204

 

 

 

30,817

 

 

 

30,819

 

Interest (benefit) expense, net - sale-leaseback financing arrangements

 

539

 

 

 

5,893

 

 

 

(26,517

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

36,511

 

 

 

46,548

 

 

 

50,330

 

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

 

684

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

552

 

Contract amortization

 

(1,456

)

 

 

(1,686

)

 

 

(1,880

)

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

(538

)

Long-lived asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

143,587

 

Reserve on financing receivables - affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,408

 

Reorganization items, net

 

(85,128

)

 

 

 

 

 

6,533

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,052

 

 

$

65,535

 

 

$

27,445

 

Operating Metrics (In Thousands, Except Per Ton Data)

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2020

 

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2019

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

 

Produced tons sold

 

3,232

 

 

 

5,646

 

 

 

4,332

 

Purchased tons sold

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

38

 

Total tons sold

 

3,232

 

 

 

5,696

 

 

 

4,370

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons produced

 

3,819

 

 

 

6,065

 

 

 

3,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal sales realization per ton sold(1)

$

30.68

 

 

$

46.93

 

 

$

36.86

 

Cash cost per ton sold(2)

$

24.75

 

 

$

23.73

 

 

$

27.43

 

Netback to mine realization per ton sold(3)

$

30.33

 

 

$

36.61

 

 

$

28.91

 

(1) - Coal sales realization per ton sold is defined as coal sales divided by total tons sold.

 

(2) - Cash cost per ton sold is defined as cost of coal produced (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) divided by produced tons sold.

 

(3) - Netback to mine realization per ton sold is defined as coal sales less transportation expense divided by tons sold.

 

 

 

Cody E. Nett
Corporate Secretary
740-338-3100
[email protected]
[email protected]

