Former Andeavor exec launches Tatanka pipeline with $500M investment

A former executive with San Antonio refining company Andeavor has launched pipeline company Tatanka Midstream with a half-billion dollars of private equity.

Tatanka, founded last month by Andeavor’s former Executive Vice President Keith Casey, said it acquired a $500 million commitment from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

Tantanka doesn’t have any assets in the field but plans to use the investment to buy and build pipelines and storage terminals that serve the North American energy market. The company has pledged to develop its pipeline, storage terminals and processing plants in a sustainable manner.

Headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, EnCap Flatrock Midstream now has $9 billion of investment commitments with 17 pipeline companies.