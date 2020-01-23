Former GE Chief Investment Officer Joins Rainmaker as Strategic Advisor

Peterborough, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC Pink: RAKR) announces the appointment of Webbs Hill Partners and its Managing Partner, former GE Chief Investment Officer Aris Kekedjian as Strategic Advisor effective January 22, 2020.





Aris Kekedjian

Mr. Kekedjian's expertise spans 30 years with General Electric Company where he most recently served as Chief Investment Officer. He has extensive experience building and operating international platforms across Europe and the Middle East and has executed M&A transactions with a combined value of over $300B. These include the $30B merger between GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes, one of the most comprehensive restructurings in the financial services industry. Kekedjian has led acquisitions in disruptive technologies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), 3D printing and life sciences. Specifically, Kekedjian recently orchestrated the $1.65B acquisition of LM Wind Power, the $3.25B sale of GE Distributed Power and the $3.4B acquisition of GE Water and Process Technologies by Suez Environment and Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The appointment of Webbs Hill Partners comes on the heels of Rainmaker winning the EU Horizon 2020 Project grant worth $2.5M to develop a 100% renewable Water-to-Water solution in the Canary Islands. Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. has developed two cost-effective, mobile and scalable Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) systems using proprietary technology to extract fresh drinking water from the atmosphere or from salt and contaminated water using renewable energy sources. This 21st century flexible approach addresses humanity's water disparity challenges with sustainable solutions in a variety of complex scenarios.





Mobile and Scalable Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) System

Mobile and Scalable Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) System - Dutch Military

"I am very excited to work with Aris to drive shareholder value and build state of the art WaaS systems to meet the ever-increasing worldwide demand for potable water", says Michael Skinner, Rainmaker CEO.

"My goal is to launch Rainmaker as a global water company by identifying strategic partners, distribution channels and transactions to commercialize Rainmaker's unique capabilities", said Kekedjian. "Aris's leadership experience across multiple relevant industries, global networks and M&A track record in water, renewable energy and distributed power sectors makes him a perfect partner to help fulfill the Rainmaker vision and scale our business", said Michael O'Connor, Rainmaker Executive Chairman.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. is a publicly traded company with headquarters in Peterborough, Canada with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Symbol (OTC Pink: RAKR).

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC Pink: RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it's needed.

Our key global markets are:

The humanitarian sector where we are helping to bring safe drinking water to over 800 million people who are living without access to clean water. The commercial sector with a focus on oil and gas, agri-food and mining that needs a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution for cleaning their wastewater.

Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air. Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water.

The technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 liters of drinking water per unit per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000 or 150,000 liters per unit per day. In the humanitarian sector, Rainmaker technology is suitable for communities of 200 to 30,000 people, depending on number of units deployed.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we're creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists. Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company's website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com Symbol (OTC Pink: RAKR).

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker's undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

