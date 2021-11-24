Former Trump energy secretary says releasing oil from reserves is ‘bad policy choice’

CNBC

The Biden administration’s decision to release oil from U.S. reserves is a “mistake,” former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Wednesday.

“I do think it’s a bad policy choice. There’s no question about that,” he told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” one day after President Joe Biden announced that 50 million barrels of oil would be released from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K. will also be releasing their oil reserves as part of global efforts by high energy-consuming countries to cool energy prices.

The SPR in the U.S. is a national security asset meant to protect the country and its citizens from supply disruptions, such as during emergency situations, said Brouillette, who served as energy secretary under former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not a supply emergency, and the only emergency I can … see in this case is a political emergency,” he said.

The Biden administration’s action shows they are concerned about the midterm elections in 2022, Brouillette said.

“This is driving the decision — perhaps more than anything else — because as I said earlier, it’s not a supply emergency,” he said.

Oil producers in the U.S. pump around 11 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. “The issue for the United States is not [oil] supply, it’s politics,” Brouillette said. “I hate to see these types of decisions … the Strategic Petroleum Reserve being used in this way. It’s unfortunate.” “It’s a mistake, we should not be using it for these purposes,” he added. Three presidents have used the SPR as an emergency response tool in the past, according to the Office of

Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. The drawdowns were ordered to help stabilize the market during Libya’s civil war, Hurricane Katrina and the Persian Gulf War.

Energy inflation