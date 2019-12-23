Fort Wayne Truck Rental Firm Bringing Industrial All-Terrain Vehicle to the United States to Help Companies Move People, Supplies Across Extreme Terrains

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A local company will be among the first U.S. firms to bring to the United States the Fat Truck™ , designed and assembled in Canada to move up to eight people or 2200 pounds of payload across terrain that in the past might have required helicopter transport or been totally inaccessible – including on wet and flooded lands.



Premier Truck Rental has been serving multiple industries across the United States including those in the construction, electrical, oil and gas, and wind and solar sectors.

"Our customers have told us they continue to seek all kinds of transport solutions to help their companies succeed," said PTR President Rob Troxel. "PTR already meets those transport needs with an extremely diverse fleet of vehicles and wide assortment of accessories."

"Sometimes our customers need to get people and gear into extremely hard-to-reach locations regardless of weather or road conditions," he continued. "The new Fat Truck™ will help them do just that in a way that is efficient and economical, and gets the job done."

For instance, Troxel pointed out that companies involved in maintaining and repairing pipelines can easily get to a site when it is adjacent to a roadway. But when it may be surrounded by woods or hilly terrain, few options remain. An optional trailer – also amphibious – is available when additional material is required.

The Fat Truck™ is designed with safety foremost in mind and is certified to the highest Rollover Protection Structure (ROPS) standards, is compliant with Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, and offers 360-degree visibility to the driver, among other safety features.

In addition to safety, the vehicle has built-in user interfaces designed to be easy to use. It has an intuitive joystick drive and dash display, automatic transmission, and the ability to be driven on the left or right side of the vehicle depending on customer requirements.

