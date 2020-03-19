Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Operational and Financial Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) (the “Company” or “Forum”) today provided the following update on the status of the business: Cris Gaut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, “We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our employees, while we preserve business continuity and work to meet our customers’ needs. Given the collapse in oil prices and the rapidly devolving outlook for drilling and completions spending, our guidance for the Company’s financial performance for the first quarter and full year 2020 previously provided during our fourth quarter earnings call is withdrawn and investors should no longer rely on this guidance. We expect our results of operations, including operating cash flow, for the first quarter and the full year 2020 to be negatively impacted as a result of lower demand for our products and by supply chain disruptions. This statement replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

“Forum is a capital light and scalable business. In response to the change in outlook, we will be undertaking a number of cost reduction actions in an effort to further align the business with market activity levels. We will also continue to emphasize our winning products, many of which are aimed at cost and operating efficiency for our customers, which are critical in a low oil price environment.”

Forum has been in discussions with the largest holder of its 6.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due October, 2021 (the “Notes”), regarding a potential exchange of the Notes. In light of recent market developments, the Company and such noteholder have been unable to come to a mutual agreement for the transaction at this time. The Company will continue to evaluate liability management alternatives for the Notes prior to their October 2021 maturity.

