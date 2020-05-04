7 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-4-2020
11 hours ago
Oil & gas firms grapple with huge debt burden as oil prices crash
15 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-4-2020
16 hours ago
Oceaneering Announces Executive and Senior Management Compensation Reductions
16 hours ago
Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Third Liquefaction Train Marking Full, Three Train Commercial Operations
17 hours ago
Pure Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Appoints Mr. Onur Demirkaya as Chief Accounting Officer

in Corporate Governance / Press Releases   by
 May 4, 2020 - 4:35 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Appoints Mr. Onur Demirkaya as Chief Accounting Officer

SANTA ANA, Calif.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (“FBM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty building products distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and metal framing in North America, announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Mr. Onur Demirkaya as Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 12, 2020.

Mr. Demirkaya, age 41, joined the Company as Vice President of Finance and Accounting in December 2014. During his tenure, Mr. Demirkaya has been instrumental in building the Accounting and Finance functions, including the implementation of scalable systems and business intelligence platforms for the Company. Prior to joining FBM, Mr. Demirkaya held financial roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Director of Finance-West Division at Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (“Beacon”), a publicly traded distributor of commercial and residential roofing products. Prior to Beacon, Mr. Demirkaya was Assistant Comptroller for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (“Clean Energy”), a publicly traded provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. Prior to Clean Energy, Mr. Demirkaya was an Audit Manager at Ernst and Young LLP. Mr. Demirkaya earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. Mr. Demirkaya is also a licensed CPA (inactive) in the State of California.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials is a specialty building products distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, and metal framing throughout North America. Based in Santa Ana, California, the Company operates more than 175 branches across the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.fbmsales.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Investor Relations:
John Moten, IRC
Foundation Building Materials, Inc.
657-900-3200
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Jed Repko or Ed Trissel
212-355-4449

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (May 4, 2020 - 4:35 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice