Four LNG projects along Texas coast land non-FTA export permits

The Energy Department authorized the projects to annually send up to 47 million metric tons and to enter into contracts with utility companies and other customers in Europe, Asia and Latin America where natural gas prices are higher than those in the United States.

But approval comes as LNG prices in Asia are at record lows amid a supply glut attributed to a mild winter and the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Three of the four proposed projects are at the Port of Brownsville: Rio Grande LNG, by Houston-based NextDecade; Annova LNG, a Houston subsidiary of Chicago utility company Exelon; and Houston-based Texas LNG. The fourth is an expansion to Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi LNG.

“This is another significant milestone for our Rio Grande LNG project, which will play a critical role in linking natural gas from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale to the global LNG market, providing countries around the world access to cleaner energy,” NextDecade CEO Matt Schatzman said in a statement.

By Sergio Chapa