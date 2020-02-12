Freedonia: Large, Rapidly Industrializing Countries to Drive Accelerated Growth in Global Electric Power Equipment Market

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The $141 billion global market for electric power transmission and distribution equipment is forecast to grow at an accelerated rate through 2023, according to a new Freedonia Group study. Rapid industrialization in large-population countries such as China and India will drive advances, as electrification infrastructure in these markets expands. Gains will also be aided by:

strong growth in electricity consumption throughout the developing world, where significant portions of the population still are not connected to the electrical grid

increasing proliferation of renewable energy projects in developed markets such as the US and Western Europe , which will require significant quantities of electric power transmission and distribution equipment in order to integrate with existing grids

A number of country-specific trends will also impact demand. For example, despite obstacles, the slow but sure reactivation of nuclear reactors in Japan following the 2011 Fukushima disaster will help that important market – the sixth largest in the world – rebound through the forecast.

Transformers to be fastest growing product group

Through 2023, demand for transformers is forecast to rise 4.2% per year, supported by:

increasing industrial co-generation and the rising popularity of independent power producers in many parts of the world

electrification efforts in the developing world, which will benefit distribution generators in particular

rising use of renewable sources of energy, particularly offshore wind power generation

heightening use of sensitive electronic equipment, which will boost sales of voltage regulating transformers

Meanwhile, growth in the larger switchgear and switchboard apparatus product segment will be fueled in particular by:

advances in building construction in industrializing countries like China that are investing more in electrical grid expansion

that are investing more in electrical grid expansion increasing use of sensitive electronic equipment such as automation systems, computers, and electric machinery in developed markets

Want to learn more?

Check out the Freedonia Group's new Global Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Equipment study, which analyzes the global market for power, distribution, and platform-mounted transformers and switchgear and switchboard apparatus by product type and market (i.e., electric utilities; industrial and nonutility generators; and commercial, government, and residential). Historical demand data for 2008, 2013, and 2018 and forecasts for 2023 are also provided on a country-by-country and region-by-region basis.

