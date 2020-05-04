Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Third Liquefaction Train Marking Full, Three Train Commercial Operations

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced that it began commercial operations for its third liquefaction train on Friday, May 1, with the commencement of liquefaction services to Total S.A. and SK E&S under their tolling agreements with Freeport.

"The start of commercial operations for Freeport LNG's Train 3 marks the full commercial operation of our $13.5 billion, three train facility. After over five and a half years of construction, which began in December 2014, we are thrilled to now have all three trains operating safely, and capable of producing in excess of 15 mtpa. I want to congratulate and thank our teams who have worked diligently throughout our development and construction process, navigating many challenges along the way. Freeport LNG's success would not be possible without the dedication, hard work and discipline of our employees," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and the second largest in the United States. In order to produce 15 mtpa of LNG, the Company's three train export facility will process more than 2 percent of the total annual U.S. production of natural gas. Freeport LNG's economic investment will result in 24,000 to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs created across the U.S. through increased natural gas exploration, drilling and production, as well as incremental expenditures for goods and services in other industries. Freeport LNG's liquefaction project spanned over 60 million work hours with a total recordable rate of 0.17. The project's safety statistics rank in the top quartile in the industry.

Freeport LNG's Train 1 and 2 have been in commercial operation since mid-December and mid- January, respectively.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility's electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90%. The Company plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

