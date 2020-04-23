Frontera Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Will Be Available Via Audio Webcast and Teleconference and Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results

Shareholders are Encouraged to Listen to Live Audio Webcast or Teleconference of Meeting and Vote in Advance of the Proxy Cut-off

Voting Will Not be Available Via Audio Webcast or Teleconference

First Quarter 2020 Results to be Released After Market on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and will be available by live audio webcast and teleconference.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is discouraging physical attendance at the Meeting and has decided to offer a live audio webcast and teleconference of the Meeting. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to listen to the Meeting via live audio webcast or teleconference. Shareholders not attending in person must vote on the matters in advance of the proxy cut-off of 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 15, 2020. Instructions on how to vote can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular posted on the Company's website and on SEDAR. Voting results for each of the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced after the Meeting and reported on SEDAR.

In line with the Company's commitment to safety, in-person attendance by directors and senior management of the Company will be limited and will be subject to the orders, limitations, advice and guidance of the federal and provincial health ministries and other governmental authorities. Accordingly, the Company expects to only have a minimum number of in-person attendees present to conduct the formal business of the meeting.

Attendees are invited to listen to the audio webcast or teleconference using the following connection options:

Participant Number (International/Local):

1-647-374-4685 Participant Number (Toll free Canada/U.S.):

1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257 Meeting ID:

300 548 863





Webcast Audio:

http://frontera.virtualevents.world/

Shareholders have the ability to interact with Frontera's board and management by submitting questions in advance of the Meeting to [email protected]. Questions will be addressed during the question and answer portion of the Meeting, as appropriate and in accordance with the standard protocols of the Meeting.

If the Meeting location and/or webcast plans change, a news release will be issued with updated information. Any shareholder who plans to attend the Meeting should check the Company's website prior to the Meeting for the most current instructions including the health screening and quarantine measures in place.

Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results

First quarter 2020 results are expected to be released after market on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 followed by a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT, 9:00 a.m. GMT-5 and 10:00 a.m. EDT. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll free North America):

1-877-269-6007 Participant Number (Toll free Colombia):

01-800-518-5094 Participant Number (International):

1-706-758-5395 Conference ID:

2858496





Webcast Audio:

www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:

1-855-859-2056 International Dial-in Number:

1-404-537-3406 Encore ID:

2858496

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-announces-annual-general-and-special-meeting-will-be-available-via-audio-webcast-and-teleconference-and-notice-of-first-quarter-2020-results-301045825.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/23/c0640.html