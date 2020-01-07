FSG Smart Buildings Partners With ChargePoint To Provide Turnkey Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions Nationwide

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FSG Smart Buildings , a division of Facility Solutions Group , a national leader in electrical services, has partnered with ChargePoint , the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to provide turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the commercial market, including system design, installation, commissioning, project management and service from a single-source provider.

"ChargePoint's collaboration with FSG Smart Buildings enables more commercial businesses, residences and fleets to offer an EV charging service that tracks energy consumption, sets charging prices and more," said Adam Cook, ChargePoint Vice President of Channel Sales. "Electric mobility is quickly becoming a fixture in the world of smart buildings as adoption of electric mobility accelerates. Partnerships like this help businesses seamlessly implement EV charging solutions and empower more commercial businesses with the tools they need to join the charge."

"FSG is excited to partner with ChargePoint to help bring comprehensive EV charging solutions to commercial spaces nationwide," said Justin McCullough, FSG Chief Product Officer. "Using ChargePoint's line of cutting-edge EV charging stations and FSG's national footprint of electricians and installers, this collaboration truly gives commercial markets the opportunity to join the EV revolution with a seamless, turnkey experience."

ChargePoint is committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric since 2007, with the largest EV charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. From workplaces to fleet, residential to retail, ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity.

FSG is one of the nation's largest providers of electrical services, with over 2,500 dedicated employees across over 30 branches nationwide dedicated to delivering FSG's services and solutions around the clock. In addition, FSG has an extensive network of subcontractors readily available to help with large-scale national system design, deployments and service work for EV charging systems. FSG also offers 24/7 monitoring for all system needs, including expert support, technician dispatch, work order tracking and turnkey facility services.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com/partners/chargepoint.

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. With automation solutions actively deployed in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fsg-smart-buildings-partners-with-chargepoint-to-provide-turnkey-electric-vehicle-charging-solutions-nationwide-300980957.html

