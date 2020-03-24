Functional Remedies Earns NSF International’s Good Manufacturing Practice Registration

Independent registration from the global public health organization demonstrates full-spectrum hemp oil company’s commitment to dietary supplement quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements

The Functional Remedies manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado, has recently been added to NSF International’s dietary supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. Earning GMP registration from NSF International verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Functional Remedies is a pioneer in the wellness industry known for its organic full-spectrum, plant-to-bottle hemp oil products. The company ensures its products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards so that customers have the confidence that their products are tested and safe. All Functional Remedies products are third-party tested ensuring FDA compliance and the company remains the only hemp maker admitted to the Consumer Products Health Association.

“Functional Remedies continues to set the industry standard when it comes to safety and quality measures,” says Andrew Campbell, CEO at Functional Remedies. “As a hemp company that has crafted its process over 25 years, our team has worked extremely hard to achieve these benchmarks and we’re incredibly proud to deliver the highest quality hemp oil through a manufacturing process that remains committed to the highest standards and protocols.”

The NSF GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 21 CFR part 111 regulation on dietary supplement manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

“The GMP mark indicates that an NSF International auditor has entered a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. “We’re very pleased to grant NSF GMP registration to the Functional Remedies manufacturing facility.”

