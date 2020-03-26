6 hours ago
Edgewater Midstream Adds Strategic Horsepower with New CFO
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: The Port of Corpus Christi seen trouble before, and is open for business.
13 hours ago
Falcon Oil &; Gas Ltd. – COVID-19 – Beetaloo Project Update
18 hours ago
Africa Oil’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 21, 2020
19 hours ago
Tucson Electric Power, UniSource Pledge $1 Million to Assist Customers During Pandemic
1 day ago
NV5 Awarded $8 Million in LNG Utility Projects to Begin Immediately

Future Forests + Jobs Launches Research Directory Documenting Positive Climate & Sustainability Contributions of Wood Bioenergy

in Press Releases   by
 March 26, 2020 - 9:47 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Future Forests + Jobs Launches Research Directory Documenting Positive Climate & Sustainability Contributions of Wood Bioenergy

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading climate researchers and international authorities agree that sustainable, renewable wood bioenergy is a key tool in the global effort to mitigate global climate change. Today, Future Forest + Jobs is launching the FFJ Research Directory, a repository of academic research, papers, and studies that document the GHG benefits, forest growth statistics, and other positive contributions wood bioenergy is making to the energy sector.

Browse the Research Directory here.

"Renewable, sustainable wood bioenergy is an important part of the global energy infrastructure, and a key tool in the global fight to mitigate climate change," said Brian Rogers, Future Forest + Jobs' spokesperson. "From the United Nations to the University of Georgia to researchers from the Netherlands and across the globe, the science is clear – wood bioenergy reduces carbon emissions, grows forests, and is a sustainable form of renewable energy."

About Us

Future Forests + Jobs' mission is to advance the conversation around renewable wood energy with facts, and hold those who spread misinformation about the industry to account. FFJ agrees with the scientific consensus that sustainably-sourced wood biomass is a vitally important tool for replacing coal, helping mitigate global climate change, and promoting good-paying jobs in rural communities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-forests--jobs-launches-research-directory-documenting-positive-climate--sustainability-contributions-of-wood-bioenergy-301030378.html

SOURCE Future Forests + Jobs


Source: PR Newswire (March 26, 2020 - 9:47 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice