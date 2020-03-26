Future Forests + Jobs Launches Research Directory Documenting Positive Climate & Sustainability Contributions of Wood Bioenergy

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading climate researchers and international authorities agree that sustainable, renewable wood bioenergy is a key tool in the global effort to mitigate global climate change. Today, Future Forest + Jobs is launching the FFJ Research Directory, a repository of academic research, papers, and studies that document the GHG benefits, forest growth statistics, and other positive contributions wood bioenergy is making to the energy sector.

Browse the Research Directory here.

"Renewable, sustainable wood bioenergy is an important part of the global energy infrastructure, and a key tool in the global fight to mitigate climate change," said Brian Rogers, Future Forest + Jobs' spokesperson. "From the United Nations to the University of Georgia to researchers from the Netherlands and across the globe, the science is clear – wood bioenergy reduces carbon emissions, grows forests, and is a sustainable form of renewable energy."

Future Forests + Jobs' mission is to advance the conversation around renewable wood energy with facts, and hold those who spread misinformation about the industry to account. FFJ agrees with the scientific consensus that sustainably-sourced wood biomass is a vitally important tool for replacing coal, helping mitigate global climate change, and promoting good-paying jobs in rural communities.

