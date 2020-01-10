futures-movers:-oil-on-track-for-biggest-weekly-drop-since-july-as-mideast-fears-fade

Oil futures declined on Friday, with the U.S. crude benchmark on track for its biggest weekly fall since July as fears of a wider U.S.-Iran confrontation faded and data earlier this week showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery

on the New York Mercantile Exchange was off 49cents, or 0.8%, at $59.07 a barrel, while March Brent crude

traded at $64.99 a barrel, down 38 cents, or 0.6%.

WTI, the U.S. benchmark, is off 6.3% for the week, which would be the biggest weekly percentage loss for a most active contract since July, according to FactSet data. Brent, the global benchmark, is off 5.3% for the week, which would be its biggest such decline since October.

“The diminished threat of a war in the Middle East and rising U.S. inventories have been a double whammy for oil in past two days,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a Friday note.

Crude prices have dropped back below levels seen ahead of the U.S. airstrike in Iraq last week that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded earlier this week with missile strikes aimed at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. The attacks produced no U.S. casualties and President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated he was uninterested in further escalation of the conflict.

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the previous week, defying forecasts for a decline, while supplies of gasoline and distillates showed bigger-than-expected increases.

“Longer-term, [supply] balances should still trend tighter as US production growth slows and demand looks to shrug off some of the uncertainty around US-China trade relations,” said Robbie Fraser, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric.

However, the first quarter “continues to offer plenty of opportunity for inventories to gain ground given strong production levels to start the year and some seasonal demand weakness,” he said in a daily note.

Traders will be watching weekly rig-count data from oil-field services firm Baker Hughes

later Friday.

Oil futures traded little changed in the immediate wake of the release of the U.S. December employment report, then moved lower. The report showed the U.S. economy created a smaller-than-expected 145,000 jobs in the final month of 2019, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%. Analysts surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast, on average, a rise of 165,000, with Wall Street expecting a drop-off after a surprisingly robust 256,000 gain in November.

In other energy trading, February gasoline

rose 0.1% to $1.6549 a gallon, while February heating oil

was down 0.5% at $1.9404 a gallon.

February natural gas

added 2.7% at $2.225 per million British thermal units.