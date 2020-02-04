futures-movers:-oil-prices-head-higher-a-day-after-entering-bear-market

Oil futures gave up earlier gains to finish with a loss on Tuesday, with U.S. prices below $50 a barrel for the first time in more than a year, as demand worries continue to plague the market.

Prices fell even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies considered deeper production cuts to stem a coronavirus-inspired tumble in the commodity that entered a bear market a day ago.

“Everyone knows the Saudis will again have to do more than the rest of OPEC if they wish to save crude prices from further savaging in the present crisis,” Barani Krishnan, senior commodities analyst at Investing.com, wrote in emailed commentary.

“Unlike past selloffs in oil where oversupply was always the problem, the coronavirus crisis is more about demand or, rather, the lack of it,” he said. “Here, demand suddenly evaporated almost overnight, and it all happened with one source: China.”

The Wall Street Journal and others have reported that OPEC and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, were considering cutting crude output by a further 500,000 barrels a day.

However, among the scenarios under discussion at a technical meeting held in Vienna on Tuesday and Wednesday, one may be even larger production cuts of 800,000 barrels to 1 million barrels a day, the Journal reported Tuesday. Officials told the Journal that they are set to issue recommendations this week, with a final decision to come after a meeting of OPEC and its allies, likely sometime next week.

OPEC’s website still lists the next group gathering as March 5 for the special meeting of the OPEC Conference and March 6 for the OPEC+ meeting.

West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery

CLH20, -0.94%

lost 50 cents, or 1%, to settle at $49.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, a day after it entered a bear market, down 20.8% from its recent high of $63.27 on Jan. 6, according to Dow Jones Market Data. A decline of at least 20% from a recent peak is the traditional definition of a bear market. Tuesday’s settlement was the lowest since Jan. 7, 2019.

April Brent crude

BRNJ20, +0.11%

fell 49 cents, or 0.9%, to $53.96 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe—its lowest settlement since Dec. 31, 2018. The international benchmark entered into a bear market on Monday, down 21% from its recent high of $69.02 from Sept. 16.

As of midnight Monday, China had 20,438 diagnosed coronavirus cases, with 425 deaths, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Market participants are worried that the spread of the virus could have a substantial economic impact on the second-largest economy and the biggest importer of crude oil. Worries about weakened oil demand from China also comes as investors are concerned that global output of crude remains too robust to justify higher prices.

“I’m as bearish as bearish can be from both the China demand devastation and global supply concerns,” Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, told MarketWatch. “There are two evolving, though not mutually exclusive narratives…evolving around coronavirus: panic/fear and the hit to the real economy.”

While the market can take some solace that the mortality rate is low, the “number of people locked down and shifting consumer behaviors is staggering,” he said.

Oil prices had spent most of Tuesday’s session trading higher as a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, +1.44%

and the S&P 500 index

SPX, +1.50%

lifted assets considered risky, like oil.

Looking ahead, investors await inventory weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday, which could help influence crude trading ahead of the more closely watched Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday. API data are due at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

The EIA is expected to report that crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels to 434.7 million barrels, for the week ended Jan. 31, with gasoline stocks expected up 1.9 million barrels to a fresh all-time high at 263.2 million barrels, while distillate stocks likely edged 100,000 barrels lower to 144.6 million barrels, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

On Nymex, March gasoline

RBH20, -2.02%

shed 2.1% to $1.4432 a gallon and March heating oil

HOH20, +1.01%

added 0.4% to $1.5839 a gallon. March natural gas

NGH20, +3.30%

settled at $1.872 per million British thermal units, up 2.9%. All three commodities posted losses on Monday.