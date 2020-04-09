April 9, 2020 - 12:53 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Gas Detectors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025) The Gas Detectors Market was valued at USD 2631. 2 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 3. 37% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. Heightened activity in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, together with upgraded regulatory compliance, is encouraging revenues in the otherwise mature and slow-growing global gas detection market. New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Detectors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881454/?utm_source=GNW

Growing concerns about personnel and plant safety are the important market drivers for the adoption of gas detectors, in day-to-day business models. Furthermore, safety awareness is on the rise amongst end-users, due to the increasing number of fatal accidents related to gas leakages and explosions, leading to a majority of workers insisting that they are equipped with gas detectors. Moreover, with increased R&D efforts, new technologies, such as tunable diode lasers (TDLA) are being developed, which detect and measure gases at a low density of air, and offer several measurement advantages, such as highly stable calibration and less cross-interference from the presence of other gases.



- The rising production volume of shale gas is one of the significant factors expected to propel the market’s growth. Due to the continuous advances in the extraction technologies, the production of shale gas has augmented considerably in the US. For instance, natural gas production globally is projected to upsurge from 342 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2015 to 554 Bcf/d by 2040, the principal component of this growth is natural gas production from shale resources, which rises from 42 Bcf/d in 2015 to 168 Bcf/d by 2040 and is anticipated to account for 30% of world natural gas production by the end of the forecast period (U.S. Energy Information Administration). This could significantly increase the number of oil and gas rigs in North America, directly affecting the demand for fixed and portable gas detector and analyzer systems.

- With low LELs (lower explosive limits) range like for many flammable gases, it is less than 5% by volume and a wide flammable/explosive range, there is a risk of explosion even with small concentrations of the gas escape into the atmosphere. The contribution of gas detection management in the petrochemical industry, therefore, plays an imperative role, thus fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements, such as wireless communication facilities and sensor technologies, are also expected to drive the market’s growth. As the cost of IoT sensors also declines, a majority of the industries that deal with hazardous/flammable materials, are bound to start integrating these sensors into their day-to-day operations, to improve the safety and operational efficiency.

- Companies are investing heavily on the production of gas detectors for chemical and petrochemical industry. For instance, FLIR’s Griffin G510 portable gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer (GC-MS)instruments use next-generation mass spectrometry technology to detect, identify and confirm the presence of explosives, drugs, CWAs, TICs, environmental pollutants, and a wide range of other chemicals in the air, liquid, and solid samples.



Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Sector is Expected to Dominate the Market



- The global gas detection equipment market in Oil & Gas sector is expected to grow conspicuously in the future, due to the rising product demand due to the enormous rise in the demand for plant safety. The growing demand for gas monitoring amenities to notice the presence of harmful gases is also anticipated to witness constant gas detector equipment market growth, particularly in the industrial segment.

- The deployment of IoT in oil and gas industry has realized superior field communication, real-time monitoring, digital oil field infrastructure, condensed cost of maintenance, reduced power consumption, greater productivity, and, thus, heightened safety and security of assets and workforce. For instance, gas wastage is a key issue that needs to be countered. LPG gas is extremely flammable and can inflict harm to life and property. Gas detectors coupled with IoT can play a substantial role in gas detection and block wastage of gases thus fueling the growth of the market.

- Trending is the Infra Red Gas Detection, where ongoing advances in infrared technology have lead to in fail-to-safe hydrocarbon gas point detectors that constantly monitor combustible gases and vapors within the lower explosive limit (LEL) and provide alarm indication thus able to measure gas concentration at a single location (use of point infrared detector) or over big areas (use of open path infrared detector).

- The businesses are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies for proposing gas detecting product differentiation in the market. For instance, Huawei eLTE Gas Detection Solution provides outstanding performance for IoT scenarios, requiring lesser devices, with correspondingly less management and maintenance efforts.



North American Region Dominated the Market



- North America gas detectors market holds a dominant position owing to the presence of several governmental regulations supporting the protection & safety of workers in manufacturing facilities of various industries. Also, the high consumption of smart & connected devices across various industry verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, etc is boosting the market in the region. According to Consumer Technology Association, connected device shipments are expected to amount to 791 million units in the United States, by 2021. Additionally, the presence of leading detectors manufacturers in the United States is further generating prospects for gas detectors market development in the region.

- Furthermore, the market for gas detectors is already at its dominant position in the region. Hence the demand for gas detecting devices for new applications or replacement purposes across the industries is more than the generation of new demand. For instance, the United States is witnessing an increasing demand for gas sensors from the petrochemical industry. Also, the adoption of electrochemical-based devices is significantly high in end-user industries, such as medical, industrial, environmental, and automotive owing to features, such as accuracy and efficiency.

- Also, the government regulations have mandated the use of these devices in potentially hazardous environments, proliferating the demand for gas detectors in the region. For instance, according to the study by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2019, every year, more than 430 people in the United States die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. Similarly, more than 50 people die every year from C.O. poisoning in Canada, according to the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs. As a result, the adoption for carbon monoxide (C.O.) gas detectors is beneficial, as these appliances can unknowingly cause dangerous levels of C.O. gas to build up in the home.



Competitive Landscape

The Gas Detectors Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The competition, rapid technological advancements and frequent changes in consumer preferences are expected to pose a threat to the market’s growth of the companies during the forecast period.



- July 2019 - Honeywell acquired privately-held TruTrak Flight Systems, a leader in autopilots for experimental, light-sport and certified aircraft. The acquisition will become part of Honeywell’s BendixKing business, helping to deliver affordable technologies to the experimental and general aviation markets.

- November 2018 - Emerson modernized Sonatrach Gas Processing Plant in Algeria. The company, in partnership with Fores Engineering, has signed a USD 32 million contract with Sonatrach, Algeria’s state energy company, to modernize its gas processing plant in Alrar.



