Gas Giant: the Stars Align for the Haynesville Shale

Oil & Gas Publishers Note 3/7/2020: The Haynesville Shale continues to be a steady producer. With the recent decline in rig counts the Haynesville has even added one last week. Keep up to date on the rig counts at the Oil & Gas 360 Rig Count Dash Board

Oil & Gas 360 North American Rig Count Dashboard

A Recipe for Success

300 Tcf of natural gas

9,000 square miles of drilling room

Excess takeaway capacity already in place

Fast-growing Gulf coast gas demand from new users: new PetChem plant capacity, a new crop of LNG exporters and Mexico

--An Oil & Gas 360 Special Report--

By Bevo Beaven, Editor, Oil & Gas 360

BP calls the Haynesville Shale “the most revenue generative gas play in th...