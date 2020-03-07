Gas Giant: the Stars Align for the Haynesville Shale

Oil & Gas Publishers Note 3/7/2020: The Haynesville Shale continues to be a steady producer. With the recent decline in rig counts the Haynesville has even added one last week. Keep up to date on the rig counts at the Oil & Gas 360 Rig Count Dash Board
A Recipe for Success
300 Tcf of natural gas
9,000 square miles of drilling room
Excess takeaway capacity already in place
Fast-growing Gulf coast gas demand from new users: new PetChem plant capacity, a new crop of LNG exporters and Mexico
--An Oil & Gas 360 Special Report--
By Bevo Beaven, Editor, Oil & Gas 360
BP calls the Haynesville Shale “the most revenue generative gas play in th...